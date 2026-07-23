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MLS Investigates Inter Miami After Casemiro Admits He 'Wanted to Join Miami' Before Transfer

Photo of Casemiro
Source: MEGA

Casemiro joined Inter Miami as MLS investigated the club following comments about his transfer.

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July 23 2026, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

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Major League Soccer launched an investigation into Inter Miami after Brazilian midfielder Casemiro revealed he had wanted to join the club before officially completing his move.

"The league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the review is complete," MLS said in a statement on Wednesday, July 22.

The statement added, "While Inter Miami CF and the LA Galaxy have reached a settlement for the Discovery Priority to sign Casemiro, the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation."

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MLS Opened Review After Casemiro's Comments

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Image of Major League Soccer opened an investigation into Inter Miami after Casemiro discussed his move to the club.
Source: MEGA

Major League Soccer opened an investigation into Inter Miami after Casemiro discussed his move to the club.

MLS also confirmed that Inter Miami and the LA Galaxy had settled Casemiro's Discovery Priority rights, though the terms will remain confidential until the investigation concludes.

Under MLS rules, clubs must first obtain a player's Discovery Priority rights before negotiating with them. According to The Athletic, the LA Galaxy held those rights before Inter Miami completed the signing.

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Image of Casemiro thanked Inter Miami for its efforts and said he had wanted to join the club.
Source: MEGA

Casemiro thanked Inter Miami for its efforts and said he had wanted to join the club.

Per ESPN on Wednesday, July 22. Casemiro said, "I would like to leave very clear about this situation, especially as it pertains to my person."

He added, "I spoke to the Galaxy a while ago. I left it very clear to them that I wanted to join Miami because, in the end, it’s a city I love. My wife, my kids and I are always here when we have days off. We know the city."

The 34-year-old admitted that he chose Inter Miami because he believed in the club's project and wanted to play alongside Lionel Messi.

"It's something that excites me. I just want to thank Inter Miami, their effort. I also wanted to be here. The only MLS team I wanted to be a part of is Inter Miami," Casemiro concluded.

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David Beckham Welcomed Casemiro to Inter Miami

Image of David Beckham welcomed Casemiro to Inter Miami after the midfielder completed his move to the MLS club.
Source: MEGA

David Beckham welcomed Casemiro to Inter Miami after the midfielder completed his move to the MLS club.

Inter Miami club said the five-time UEFA Champions League winner signed a contract through the end of the 2027 MLS season, with an option to extend the deal until June 2029.

Club co-owner David Beckham praised the midfielder after the transfer became official.

Beckham, 51, said in a statement, "I’m very proud to welcome Casemiro and his family to Inter Miami."

He continued, "He is a person and a player that I have admired for a long time. He is a winner who has achieved so much in the game and after such an incredible career with Real Madrid and Manchester United I’m delighted that he’s decided to make Miami his next home."

Casemiro Said Winning Remained His Main Goal

Image of Casemiro said Inter Miami's project and ambition to winning played a key role in his decision to join the club.
Source: MEGA

Casemiro said Inter Miami's project and ambition to winning played a key role in his decision to join the club.

Casemiro said in his official statement, per Inter Miami, "What motivates me the most, and I think this is true for every player, is winning and continuing to grow."

He continued, "I’m incredibly grateful, and I can’t wait to get started so I can repay that trust—not only during the 90 minutes on match day, but every day in training as well."

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