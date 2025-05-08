'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Reveals 52-Pound Weight Loss Amid Mounjaro Journey: See Impressive Transformation Photos
Renee Graziano, is that you?
The Mob Wives star looked nearly unrecognizable as she showed off her drastic weight-loss transformation via social media.
"OH BABY 😍 IM DOWN 52 lbs," the 57-year-old captioned an Instagram post shared earlier this week. "I love sharing my weight-loss journey with y'all because truthfully, I've been so hard on myself behind the scenes."
'Mob Wives' Star Opens Up About Insecurities
Speaking to her nearly 700,000 Instagram followers, Graziano admitted she's "battled self-criticism in the past" and "ripped myself down to the ground" for too long.
"I truly was so sick and tired of my life and my inability to lose weight so I thought I’d eat until I felt better. THAT NEVER HAPPENED. I felt like I was constantly falling short — of how I 'should' look, feel, and keep up with what society tells us is acceptable," she confessed. "That’s why, when I see photos that show the real, visible change, my clear eyes and genuine smile I have to share. I want everyone to know if I can do it you can do it! it’s all possible!!"
How Did Renee Graziano Lose Weight?
Revealing how she slimmed her figure, the reality television personality contributed her weight loss to taking her "weekly MOUNJARO shot for the first five months" before "making sure" she was taking the "right supplements."
While having "weekly chats with my therapist and doing all the work behind my insecurity," Graziano noted she hasn't "felt the need for a plastic surgery shortcut."
Renee Graziano Gives Opinion on Plastic Surgery
Despite not being interested in going under the knife at the moment, Graziano isn't against it.
"I do believe whatever makes you happy and doesn’t jeopardize your life do it! I do, do a little Botox and a touch of lip filler," she revealed of her cosmetic enhancements.
How Reality Star Feels Post-Weight Loss
Since losing a "substantial amount of weight," the Staten Island native noted she "feels and looks younger than I have in a long time."
"My mind is clear and my body has transformed, and more importantly, so has my confidence," she declared. "Whatever goal you’re working toward, know this: You can do it. Be patient. Be kind to yourself. And don’t give up. But always remember if your like me your recovery must come first!!"
What Fans Are Saying
In response to Graziano's upload, social media users praised the celebrity for impressively shedding some pounds while applauding her for being open and honest about her journey thus far.
"WOW U look great!!!" a supporter expressed, while another admirer added: "Beautiful in both queen! 🖤."
"And all the while, I’m over here saying 'I wish I looked like Renee.' 💜💜 However, that mental mindset can really get to anyone. I can’t imagine being in the public eye to top it off. So happy that you’re happy and you look AMAZING!" a third fan mentioned, while a fourth gushed, "you look fantastic...but more importantly YOU feel good about YOURSELF 🥹❤️💙💜. I honestly think you're stunning at any size, and I really mean that. Blessings upon blessings to you and your family🙏."