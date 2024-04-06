'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano 'Feels Extremely Blessed' After Suffering Near-Fatal Overdose Last Year, Teases Upcoming Memoir
The Mob wife aesthetic is trending — and the OG Italian boss lady herself is thankful she's alive to see it.
Renee Graziano and her sister Jennifer recently provided an exclusive life update to OK! after not speaking to one another for a year-and-a-half leading up to the former's near-fatal fentanyl overdose last year.
The 55-year-old daughter of Anthony Graziano, a former consigliere of the Bonanno crime family who passed away in 2019, "feels extremely blessed" after surviving the almost life-ending situation, Renee admits, noting she looks at what happened as "a sense of calling."
After the overdose, which caused Renee severe memory loss, the reality star's "perspective on life on life is just to be more grateful and humble and take each day as it comes."
"It most definitely changed my perspective of everything especially not taking loved ones for granted," she adds after hesitantly rekindling her relationship with Jennifer — though their bond as sisters still seems to be a bit of a work in progress.
Providing her point of view on the status of their feud, Jennifer details to OK!: "We weren’t speaking for a-year-and-a-half. I guess it was my form of 'tough love' and hoping Renee would see that I would no longer tolerate her behavior and addiction. I also realized that I am sometimes her crutch so if you want someone to walk on their own you have to take away that apparatus so to speak."
"Honestly, this [mob wife fashion] trend and all the interest in Mob Wives, and Mob content — as well as these interviews — have sort of forced us back together," Jennifer explains of the newly popular style of an oversized fur coat, high-heeled shoes or boots and teased, voluminous hair.
"As for the Graziano sisters, we stand where we always have stood, and that is in alliance not just to our sisterhood, but to a lifestyle that we grew up with," Renee chimes in. "Not many people can understand that and have a lot of negative things to say however, when you have a sister as great as Jennifer, and one who is as colorful as me, there is not a day that goes by, or some sort of action isn’t on the forefront."
While Jennifer looks at her family's lifestyle becoming a trending aesthetic as a "compliment," Renee admits it "does not surprise me in any way."
"Imitation is the highest form of flattery, and if women across the country want to dress in a trend that we were born into and then exemplified via my show, I say, 'Thank you.' Also, I feel like it is about time the trend came back around. For us, it never really went out of style. Women in my life have been dressing like this since I’ve been born. Even though I adopted a more subdued business style, I sometimes break out the trend from time to time, so I am very happy it is back and giving permission to live and dress out loud," Jennifer excitedly expresses.
In honor of the trend gaining a heightened amount of attention in recent months, the Graziano sisters teamed up with Jonathan Marc Stein to showcase the brand’s leather pieces and capture the staying power of this viral moment.
OK! had the chance to exclusively speak with Stein himself, who believes "this trend has a real-life connection to culture," allowing it to have "certain aspects having staying power" — and while the fashion designer is aware "look may well be short-lived like many other popular fads," he is hopeful the style statement has a chance to be around for the long haul.
"While social media made the Mob Wives aesthetic popular recently, women have dressed with this vibe long before this most recent movement. What we are seeing now is a modernized version of this timeless luxury style," Stein shares.
Aside from embracing her family's fashion trend, Renee is focused on "staying healthy" by finding "God in everything I do."
"Staying healthy now consists of getting up, and before I start my day, praying to God, asking God to show me his direction not mine, and although that gets tripped up and in the way, I still have to realize that if it wasn’t for God in the first place, my direction would be down below the ground. I try my very hardest to sit and simmer on certain thoughts that normally would’ve had a chaotic answer or reaction," she says.
As for what's in store for the "Trauma Queen Podcast" host, Renee exclusively reveals she is "currently working on my memoir with the help of my sister Jennifer."
"I am piecing back a lot of my memory that unfortunately was lost due to the overdose, and I see Mob Wives back bigger and better by 2025 (fingers crossed)," she concludes.