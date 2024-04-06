'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano 'Feels Extremely Blessed' After Suffering Near-Fatal Overdose Last Year, Teases Upcoming Memoir

"Honestly, this [mob wife fashion] trend and all the interest in Mob Wives, and Mob content — as well as these interviews — have sort of forced us back together," Jennifer explains of the newly popular style of an oversized fur coat, high-heeled shoes or boots and teased, voluminous hair.

"As for the Graziano sisters, we stand where we always have stood, and that is in alliance not just to our sisterhood, but to a lifestyle that we grew up with," Renee chimes in. "Not many people can understand that and have a lot of negative things to say however, when you have a sister as great as Jennifer, and one who is as colorful as me, there is not a day that goes by, or some sort of action isn’t on the forefront."