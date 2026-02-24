Model Adriana Lima Poses in Only a Towel in Hot Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Adriana Lima is heating up the West Coast! The supermodel recently shared a stunning snap from what looked like a peaceful Los Angeles retreat. In the photo, she’s lounging on a perfectly made bed, wrapped in nothing but a crisp white bath towel. Sitting cross-legged against bright white linens and soft, flowing curtains, Lima held a small cup in her hands, giving the moment an easy, morning-at-home feel.

Source: @adrianalima/Instagram Adriana Lima shared a photo wearing only a towel.

The Victoria’s Secret star's dark hair looked sleek and natural, as if she had just stepped out of the shower. With barely-there makeup and soft light filling the room, the vibe is effortlessly glamorous but still relaxed and intimate. The neutral setting — complete with warm bedside lighting and minimal décor — added to the cozy atmosphere.

In other photos from the post, Lima sipped her tea and shared a mirror selfie taken inside a wellness studio. She also includes a fresh-faced close-up, wearing a plain black T-shirt with her natural curls on display. “February in LA ☀️,” she captioned the post, which quickly sparked a wave of compliments in the comments section.

“Simply stunning 😍😍😍,” one fan wrote. Another added, “🔥🔥🔥.” “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a third chimed in. A fourth shared, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Source: @adrianalima/Instagram The model captioned the post, 'February in LA ☀️.'

The sultry post comes shortly after reports surfaced that Lima and her husband, film producer Andre Lemmers III, sold their Los Angeles home. According to The Wall Street Journal, the couple sold the property for $12.96 million. The listing agent, Paul Salazar of Compass, confirmed the sale, though the buyer’s identity was not disclosed.

The home, located in Brentwood, was first listed for $15.995 million in August, per Realtor.com. The property featured an advanced security system with AI cameras and laser beams surrounding the home. Set on 0.34 acres, the estate includes a five-bedroom main house and a one-bedroom guesthouse, totaling about 7,400 square feet.

Source: @adrianalima/Instagram Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers III sold their Los Angeles home.

Lima and Lemmers customized the newly built residence with upgraded security, custom window treatments, antique chandeliers and bespoke furniture. The light fixtures above the kitchen island were even former street lamps from Paris. They also invested about $100,000 into upgrading the home theater. The house boasts two indoor kitchens — a chef’s kitchen with an eight-burner range and a family kitchen with a pass-through window to the backyard. “It’s really meant to entertain,” Salazar said.

In an email statement, Lima and Lemmers shared that they decided to move to New York due to increasing work commitments there and in Europe. “Too much of our personal time was taken away by being on the other side of the country and longer travels,” they explained.

Source: @adrianalima/Instagram The couple is allegedly moving to New York.