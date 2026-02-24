or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Adriana Lima
NEWS

Model Adriana Lima Poses in Only a Towel in Hot Photo

adriana lima towel photo
Source: MEGA;@adrianalima/Instagram

Adriana Lima stunned in a towel-clad photo from Los Angeles as fans gushed over her natural look.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Updated 11:45 a.m. ET

Adriana Lima is heating up the West Coast!

The supermodel recently shared a stunning snap from what looked like a peaceful Los Angeles retreat. In the photo, she’s lounging on a perfectly made bed, wrapped in nothing but a crisp white bath towel. Sitting cross-legged against bright white linens and soft, flowing curtains, Lima held a small cup in her hands, giving the moment an easy, morning-at-home feel.

image of Adriana Lima shared a photo wearing only a towel.
Source: @adrianalima/Instagram

Adriana Lima shared a photo wearing only a towel.

The Victoria’s Secret star's dark hair looked sleek and natural, as if she had just stepped out of the shower. With barely-there makeup and soft light filling the room, the vibe is effortlessly glamorous but still relaxed and intimate.

The neutral setting — complete with warm bedside lighting and minimal décor — added to the cozy atmosphere.

In other photos from the post, Lima sipped her tea and shared a mirror selfie taken inside a wellness studio. She also includes a fresh-faced close-up, wearing a plain black T-shirt with her natural curls on display.

“February in LA ☀️,” she captioned the post, which quickly sparked a wave of compliments in the comments section.

Source: @adrianalima/Instagram
“Simply stunning 😍😍😍,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “🔥🔥🔥.”

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a third chimed in.

A fourth shared, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

image of The model captioned the post, 'February in LA ☀️.'
Source: @adrianalima/Instagram

The model captioned the post, 'February in LA ☀️.'

The sultry post comes shortly after reports surfaced that Lima and her husband, film producer Andre Lemmers III, sold their Los Angeles home.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the couple sold the property for $12.96 million. The listing agent, Paul Salazar of Compass, confirmed the sale, though the buyer’s identity was not disclosed.

Adriana Lima

The home, located in Brentwood, was first listed for $15.995 million in August, per Realtor.com.

The property featured an advanced security system with AI cameras and laser beams surrounding the home. Set on 0.34 acres, the estate includes a five-bedroom main house and a one-bedroom guesthouse, totaling about 7,400 square feet.

image of Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers III sold their Los Angeles home.
Source: @adrianalima/Instagram

Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers III sold their Los Angeles home.

Lima and Lemmers customized the newly built residence with upgraded security, custom window treatments, antique chandeliers and bespoke furniture. The light fixtures above the kitchen island were even former street lamps from Paris. They also invested about $100,000 into upgrading the home theater.

The house boasts two indoor kitchens — a chef’s kitchen with an eight-burner range and a family kitchen with a pass-through window to the backyard. “It’s really meant to entertain,” Salazar said.

In an email statement, Lima and Lemmers shared that they decided to move to New York due to increasing work commitments there and in Europe.

“Too much of our personal time was taken away by being on the other side of the country and longer travels,” they explained.

image of The couple is allegedly moving to New York.
Source: @adrianalima/Instagram

The couple is allegedly moving to New York.

Lima began dating Lemmers in 2021. The couple announced in February 2022 that they were expecting their first child together and welcomed a son, Cyan, later that August. Lemmers is also dad to two children, Miah and Lupo, from a previous relationship.

Before that, Lima was married to Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić. The pair separated in May 2014 after five years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2016.

"After long and careful consideration, we have decided to separate after five years of marriage," the former couple said in a 2014 statement to People.

"We are grateful to be the parents of two incredible young daughters that we will continue to co-parent. We would greatly appreciate your respect for our family's privacy as we begin this delicate next chapter for all members of our family," the statement continued.

