Model Nina Agdal Drops Jaws in String Bikini 1 Year After Welcoming First Child With Logan Paul: Photos
Nina Agdal is one hot mama!
On Wednesday, September 10, the model took to her Instagram Story to showcase her flawless figure while rocking a red and black string bikini.
The star took a video of herself as she flaunted different angles of her body in a mirror.
Nina Agdal's Bikini Body
The blonde beauty, 33, wore nothing else other than a backward blue baseball cap, bracelet and a necklace as she zoomed in.
The thirst trap comes one year after Agdal welcomed her first child with husband Logan Paul — though they were only engaged at the time of the baby's birth.
The couple posted a few pictures of their daughter from the hospital bed, captioning the sweet photos, "Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat."
On March 26, the mom-of-one posted multiple adorable photos of their little one, writing, "I love birthdays. I love half birthdays. Today is both of those. Happy half birthday, Esmé 💝."
Inside Nina Agdal and Logan Paul's Wedding
The couple officially tied the knot this August in a gorgeous ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.
"Best weekend of my life, I hope I never come down. To make unforgettable and everlasting memories with the people you love most is truly the greatest blessing humans can experience. God delivered in every way," the boxer raved on social media. "This wedding was the perfect way to kick off the rest of our lives @ninaagdal."
"I love you and our beautiful baby girl Esmé so so much," he added. "Let’s make more babies."
Paul declared his wife's 88-year-old grandmother, Lona, as the "wedding MVP."
Earlier this month, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star gave a shout-out to everyone who helped her dress come together.
"Ever since I shot the @galialahav campaign 7 years ago with @sharonsever, I knew my wedding dress would one day be Galia Lahav. Sharon’s dresses make women feel powerful, elegant, and truly special all at once," she shared. "Walking down the aisle in my custom gown was one of the most special moments of my life, and I couldn’t be more grateful to Sharon and the entire Galia Lahav team for making it all feel so seamless, joyful, and full circle 🤍."
The Duo Laughs Off Breakup Speculation
Earlier this month, rumors of marital strife heightened after a paparazzi video appeared to show Nina trying to trip her spouse, 30, as he exited a car. The caption on the TikTok video claimed the two just had a "heated argument."
They playfully hit back at the gossip by Logan posting a video where his wife very deliberately lifted her leg up and tried to trip him as he got out of a car — though this time, he waited for her to also exit as the two of them laughed.
"Y’all are trippin," the dad-of-one captioned the clip.