PHOTOS Model Nina Agdal Drops Jaws in String Bikini 1 Year After Welcoming First Child With Logan Paul: Photos Source: @ninaagdal/instagram Nina Agdal gave fans a glimpse at her bikini body. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Sept. 11 2025, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Nina Agdal is one hot mama! On Wednesday, September 10, the model took to her Instagram Story to showcase her flawless figure while rocking a red and black string bikini. The star took a video of herself as she flaunted different angles of her body in a mirror.

Nina Agdal's Bikini Body

Source: @ninaagdal/instagram Nina Agdal showed off her body in a string bikini.

The blonde beauty, 33, wore nothing else other than a backward blue baseball cap, bracelet and a necklace as she zoomed in. The thirst trap comes one year after Agdal welcomed her first child with husband Logan Paul — though they were only engaged at the time of the baby's birth. The couple posted a few pictures of their daughter from the hospital bed, captioning the sweet photos, "Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat." On March 26, the mom-of-one posted multiple adorable photos of their little one, writing, "I love birthdays. I love half birthdays. Today is both of those. Happy half birthday, Esmé 💝."

Inside Nina Agdal and Logan Paul's Wedding

Source: @loganpaul/instagram The model and Logan Paul welcomed daughter Esmé in September 2024.

The couple officially tied the knot this August in a gorgeous ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. "Best weekend of my life, I hope I never come down. To make unforgettable and everlasting memories with the people you love most is truly the greatest blessing humans can experience. God delivered in every way," the boxer raved on social media. "This wedding was the perfect way to kick off the rest of our lives @ninaagdal." "I love you and our beautiful baby girl Esmé so so much," he added. "Let’s make more babies." Paul declared his wife's 88-year-old grandmother, Lona, as the "wedding MVP."

Source: @loganpaul/instagram The couple wed in Lake Como, Italy, this August.

Earlier this month, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star gave a shout-out to everyone who helped her dress come together. "Ever since I shot the @galialahav campaign 7 years ago with @sharonsever, I knew my wedding dress would one day be Galia Lahav. Sharon’s dresses make women feel powerful, elegant, and truly special all at once," she shared. "Walking down the aisle in my custom gown was one of the most special moments of my life, and I couldn’t be more grateful to Sharon and the entire Galia Lahav team for making it all feel so seamless, joyful, and full circle 🤍."

The Duo Laughs Off Breakup Speculation