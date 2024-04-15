Nina Agdal Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Baby No. 1 With Fiancé Logan Paul
Nina Agdal and Logan Paul revealed the exciting news — the pair, who got engaged in July 2023, are expecting their first child together!
"Another Paul coming this Fall 👶🏼 @ninaagdal," the social media personality, 29, captioned a few photos of the duo showing off the sonogram via Instagram on Monday, April 15.
Of course, people were elated to hear the news. One person wrote, "Omg yay!!!!!❤️," while another person added, "Wow congratulations 👏👏."
A third person added, "AHHHHH OMG 🙏🏼🥹 Congratulations Logan and Nina !!!"
The pair got engaged last summer when they shared photos from the dreamy proposal in Lake Como, Italy.
"Engaged to my best friend 💍 @ninaagdal," Paul wrote.
For her part, the model, 32, commented on the pivotal moment, writing, "Im not crying, you’re crying 🥹 Best day of my life."
- Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex Nina Agdal Jokes About Receiving Flirty Texts After Actor's Latest Split
- Nina Agdal, Maxwell Osborne, Kwame Onwuachi, More Celebrate The Launch of Belvedere Organic Infusions In NYC — Photos
- Nina Agdal Keeps Her Hands Free With $228 Red Belt Bag From The Wolf Gang — Get The Look For Less
Paul also uploaded a video from the big moment.
"Today is the day I ask the love of my life to marry me," the WWE star explained in a YouTube video. "Fourteen months ago, I fell in love with the most beautiful human being I've ever seen in my life, and I have been waiting for this day ever since."
"You are the love of my life," Paul told Agdal before popping the question. "You are the girl of my dreams, I never thought I'd find you, and now I don't ever want to let you go."
The blonde babe and the wrestler started dating back in 2022 and made their first public appearance that June in London.
In October 2023, Paul made it clear he wanted to welcome some tots with the star.
In a post-victory speech in October 2023, Paul was thrilled to win in Manchester after his opponent Dillion Danis was disqualified for attempting martial arts moves on his opponent in the boxing ring.
"I really wanted to knock him out so badly, but I told myself I wasn't going to go in there and fight with emotion. The one thing we did do is beat that f-------- b-----'s a--," he said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Paul then pointed to Agdal, stating: "I can't wait to start a family with you. Maybe we could talk about having that baby soon."