OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Olivia Ponton
NEWS

Model Olivia Ponton Shows Off Her Impressive Abs in Brown Bikini After Hot Yoga Session: Photo

Photo of Olivia Ponton
Source: @olivia.ponton/instagram

Olivia Ponton started off her morning by breaking a sweat.

By:

March 25 2025, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

Olivia Ponton is proving that hard work in the gym pays off!

On Monday, March 24, the model posted a selfie as she headed toward a "hot yoga" session in the morning, which she followed up by showing off her impressive body in a brown bikini.

model olivia ponton shows off abs brown bikini photo
Source: @olivia.ponton/instagram

Olivia Ponton snapped a selfie before a hot yoga session.

In the Instagram Story post, the blonde beauty, 22, appeared to be lying down on her bed while rocking a brown bandeau bikini top and matching bottoms, both of which were adorned with gold and turquoise embellishments.

Ponton is no stranger to uploading bikini pictures, having done so just last month when she went on a vacation to Hawaii.

model olivia ponton shows off abs brown bikini photo
Source: @olivia.ponton/instagram

The model flaunted her rock hard abs in a brown bikini via her Instagram Story.

Ponton first became a popular figure on the internet during the early days of the 2020 pandemic, which happened to coincide with when she signed with Wilhelmina Models.

Since Ponton wasn't able to work, she began making TikToks and eventually went viral.

"I loved sharing what I was doing with my life. During COVID I was trying one new thing a day, whether it was cooking, playing basketball, volleyball, or exploring new places in my hometown," Ponton told GRAZIA. "I got really positive responses from people about how I made them feel. That was my main motivation to keep going."

"In the blink of an eye, all of a sudden, I’m in this incredible position," the stunning star noted. "I would say genuinely, it’s been a little hard to process everything."

MORE ON:
Olivia Ponton

model olivia ponton shows off abs brown bikini photo
Source: @olivia.ponton/instagram

The blonde beauty first rose to fame via her TikTok posts.

Ponton explained she's dealt with an "insane" amount of hate since becoming famous — so much so, she contemplated leaving social media all together.

"There are hundreds of thousands of people saying things to you that are not very nice," she spilled. "And for a while, I didn’t want to do it anymore because I was like, 'I can’t handle people being mean to me 24/7.'"

In the end, the internet personality stuck with it.

"Everything is about karma. What you put out is what you get back," Ponton shared. "I decided I’m just going to post my happy content and make other people happy."

model olivia ponton shows off abs brown bikini photo
Source: @olivia.ponton/instagram

Ponton signed with Wilhelmina Models when she was 17.

Her career got an even bigger boost when she was chosen to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2022.

"When I got the call for SI Swimsuit issue, I didn’t believe it happened for weeks," Ponton admitted. "I was even on set shooting in Montenegro, and I was just like, 'This isn’t real. Olivia, snap out of this. This is a dream. You’re going to wake up tomorrow morning.'"

