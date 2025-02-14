Olivia Ponton, 22, Puts Body on Display in Skimpy Green Bathing Suit During Dreamy Hawaii Vacation: Photos
Olivia Ponton, 22, is living her best life!
The social media star recently shared some highlights from her Hawaiian getaway with her best friend Emma Brooks.
“link in bio for hawaii video <3 @emmabrooks,” she captioned the post via Instagram.
Among the shots, one image definitely caught everyone's attention — Ponton rocking a micro green bikini inside a sauna room, looking up and leaning against the wall.
She also posted a video of herself in a pink workout set, which featured shorts and a sports bra. She added gold hoop earrings, a matching necklace and kept her hair up in a ponytail.
In another shot, Ponton flaunted her curves in an orange G-string bikini, sitting on a sun-soaked stone stool while scrolling through her phone. She also posted a mirror selfie from an elevator, looking effortlessly chic with a messy bun and a crochet bikini top paired with a cover-up.
The fun continued with a pic of her and Brooks inside a helicopter, taking in the stunning sights of Hawaii from above. Of course, she shared some jaw-dropping aerial views of the islands. The girls even got creative, spending some time painting together during their getaway.
Of course, fans were absolutely loving the photos.
“Ur so cutie,” one fan gushed, while another chimed in, “god im obsessed w u.”
“So happy you two had fun! Best friends forever,” a third wrote.
“I see a lot of love and beauty here,” a fourth raved, while a fifth added, “Drop dead gorgeous!😍 kissable lips 👄.”
This comes after Ponton and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stirred up dating rumors. The two made headlines following a burglary at Burrow’s home in December, where authorities revealed that Ponton was the one who reported the break-in.
According to reports, Ponton arrived to find a “shattered bedroom window and the room ransacked.” Burrow, meanwhile, was in Texas playing against the Dallas Cowboys.
In police audio obtained by TMZ, Ponton can be heard saying, “Someone broke into my house. It’s like completely messed up.”
Although Ponton was listed as an employee in the report, a source told People that the two have been “hooking up” since early fall but are keeping things “casual.”
Adding to the drama, Burrow’s ex Olivia Holzmacher broke her silence in February with a cryptic Instagram post, hinting at a breakup.
“Be intentional, do the hard [expletive], && show, don’t tell. I found my deeper well,” Holzmacher wrote.
The post seemed to reference their split, especially since she shared two books in the image — Get Out of Your Head, Healing Through Words, You're Going to Make It and 8 Rules of Love. Burrow and Holzmacher had been in a long-term relationship since their college days at Ohio State in 2017.
Burrow, reflecting on the whole ordeal, opened up about the incident.
“I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one, and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share,” Burrow said in December. “We live a public life. One of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy, and that has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career.”