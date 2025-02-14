Olivia Ponton, 22, Puts Body on Display in Skimpy Green Bathing Suit During Dreamy Hawaii Vacation: Photos

This comes after Ponton and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stirred up dating rumors. The two made headlines following a burglary at Burrow’s home in December, where authorities revealed that Ponton was the one who reported the break-in.

According to reports, Ponton arrived to find a “shattered bedroom window and the room ransacked.” Burrow, meanwhile, was in Texas playing against the Dallas Cowboys.

In police audio obtained by TMZ, Ponton can be heard saying, “Someone broke into my house. It’s like completely messed up.”

Although Ponton was listed as an employee in the report, a source told People that the two have been “hooking up” since early fall but are keeping things “casual.”