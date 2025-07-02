Modern Family's Julie Bowen Reveals She's Worn a Pacemaker Since She Was 29

“She was at that time in her life when she, I guess, she always carried around a stethoscope. And we were on vacation, and she was like, ‘I wanna listen to this,’” she explained, adding that her sibling gave her a firm warning after listening to her heart.

Just a month later, Bowen filmed the pilot for Ed alongside Tom Cavanagh — which premiered in 2000 — all while simultaneously getting fitted for a pacemaker.

“I shot the pilot of Ed and immediately had to go get a pacemaker afterwards,” Bowen shared. “I was like, 'Oh my God. My life is over. This is so weird. I'm gonna die.' I don't know what I thought it was, because I was 29.”