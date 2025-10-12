ModernHaus Soho: NYC’s Must-Visit Hotel for Style, Comfort, and the Deep Sleep Suite of Your Dreams

Article continues below advertisement

ModernHaus Soho is the kind of New York City hotel that immediately grabs your attention. Sleek, modern, and effortlessly cool, it balances minimalist design with the most ideal location right in the heart of New York's ultra trendy Soho, where it puts its guests steps from the city’s best shopping boutiques, galleries, and cafés. OK! had an exclusive visit to explore this stylish city hideaway, and it’s easy to see why it’s quickly becoming a go-to spot for both locals and visitors craving style, convenience, and a touch of luxury in the city that never sleeps.

Inside ModernHaus SoHo

Rooms are bright, airy, and thoughtfully designed, packing king-sized beds, marble bathrooms, and sweeping skyline views into spaces that feel both comfortable and luxe. Communal lounges and the on-site café are perfect for leisurely coffee mornings, a quick catch-up on work, or a little people-watching in true Soho fashion. The hotel’s in-house restaurant, Jumpin Jacks, is a treat from day to night: sunlit and lively by morning with coffee, pastries, and light bites, it transforms into a cozy, intimate lounge at night, serving creative cocktails in a space decorated with curated artwork from owner Jack J. Sitt’s personal collection. And then there’s Jimmy, the rooftop bar perched 18 stories above Soho, where the Manhattan skyline spreads out in every direction—from Midtown to Wall Street, the Hudson to the East River bridges. With a pool deck, eclectic furnishings, and even a working fireplace, it’s the kind of spot that's perfect for afternoon cocktails in the summer, and cozy nightcaps by the fireplace during the winter. Wellness here is just as elevated. The top-level fitness center lets guests work up a sweat while soaking in panoramic city views that conveniently allows guests to both exercise while taking in the epic birds eye views of the city.

Deep Sleep Suite: The NYC Sleep Experience You Never Knew You Needed

Even in a city that famously never sleeps, the Deep Sleep Suite at ModernHaus Soho makes it impossible not to hit pause. Tucked away in the Gallery Penthouse, this suite is all about serious, indulgent rest, with a world-renowned Hästens bed that feels like sleeping on a cloud. But the real sleep magic comes from the Helight Sleep device, a sleek little red-light wonder that mimics the soft glow of a sunset, gradually nudging the body into its natural sleep rhythm. Over a gentle 28-minute cycle, the lights power on and fade, stimulating melatonin and sending the mind and body into full-on unwind mode—even as Soho hums vibrantly below. There’s also a curated sleep-focused food and beverage menu, complete with calming teas and beverages, so every sip and bite works to relax and soothe. And for those not booking the full suite? The Deep Sleep Turndown Menu brings the same blissful, bedtime-friendly touches to any room, letting you transform even a quick overnight stay into a full-on, restorative, spa-like experience.

Why ModernHaus Soho is a Must-Visit

What makes ModernHaus Soho a top pick for a New York stay isn’t just its unbeatable location—though being steps from all of Soho’s hotspots certainly earns it major points—it’s how the hotel perfectly channels Soho’s electric energy while keeping everything effortlessly stylish, comfortable, and sleek. The property hits all the marks for a must-stay NYC hotel: floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the skyline, a rooftop bar for cocktails and city views without ever leaving the building, and a location that puts the best of downtown Manhattan at your doorstep—from trendy shops and must-visit galleries to some of the city’s most buzzworthy restaurants. Whether it’s a first-time Manhattan visit or a long weekend escape, ModernHaus Soho gives a taste of the city that never sleeps—but with a luxury that makes slowing down tempting. Stylish, inviting, and packed with personality, it’s a hotel that offers all the amenities you need from a NYC hotel without losing an ounce of that signature Soho cool.