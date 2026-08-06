Molly Ringwald Says One 'Really Difficult' Costar Made 'Secret Life of the American Teenager' Her 'Worst' Career Experience

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Molly Ringwald might have charmed the audience on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, but her experience on set was anything but charming. The actress recently appeared on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Tuesday, August 4. During their conversation, she revealed that the hit drama may have been her worst work experience ever due to a problematic costar.

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Source: @wwhl/YouTube Molly Ringwald recounted her past work experiences.

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Molly Ringwald Detailed 'Worst' Experience on 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager'

Source: @wwhl/YouTube Molly Ringwald admitted she had the worst time working on 'Secret Life.'

The Bravo head honcho is known for his probing questions when interviewing guests on his show. Ringwald, too, faced the same during a round titled “Spill the IMDb Tea.” The host asked the star to rank her past work experiences from most to least favorite on a scale of 1 to 10. The actress put the teen series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, at the very bottom of her list. “The worst is ‘one’? OK, that was it. The worst,” she said. “It was a hard...I mean … OK, I love the cast. I love Shailene [Woodley],” she insisted.

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Source: @wwhl/YouTube Molly Ringwald told Andy Cohen that a 'difficult' costar ruined her experience of working on 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager.'

However, she acknowledged that “there was one person that was really difficult.” “And I’m not gonna say who that one person is, [but] they brought it down to a one,” she added. Ringwald played mother to Shailene Woodley’s character, Amy Juergens, who headlined the show as a pregnant teenager navigating life and relationships while confronting her new reality. The Secret Life of the American Teenager cast also featured India Eisley, Steve Schirripa, Mark Derwin, Greg Finley and Ken Baumann.

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Molly Ringwald Loved Working on 'Pretty in Pink'

Source: @wwhl/YouTube Molly Ringwald said her favorite on set experience was working on 'Pretty in Pink.'

The Riverdale star revealed to Cohen that her favorite work experience may have been on the set of Pretty in Pink. Ringwald starred in the 1986 romance drama as high school senior Andie Walsh, alongside Andrew McCarthy as her love interest Blane McDonnagh, and Jon Cryer as her best friend Philip F. “Duckie” Dale. The cult classic movie was directed by Howard Deutch and written by late screenwriter John Hughes.

Source: @wwhl/YouTube Molly Ringwald revealed that 'Pretty in Pink' was specifically written for her.