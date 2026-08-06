Molly Ringwald Says One 'Really Difficult' Costar Made 'Secret Life of the American Teenager' Her 'Worst' Career Experience
Aug. 6 2026, Updated 4:23 a.m. ET
Molly Ringwald might have charmed the audience on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, but her experience on set was anything but charming.
The actress recently appeared on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Tuesday, August 4. During their conversation, she revealed that the hit drama may have been her worst work experience ever due to a problematic costar.
Molly Ringwald Detailed 'Worst' Experience on 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager'
The Bravo head honcho is known for his probing questions when interviewing guests on his show. Ringwald, too, faced the same during a round titled “Spill the IMDb Tea.”
The host asked the star to rank her past work experiences from most to least favorite on a scale of 1 to 10. The actress put the teen series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, at the very bottom of her list.
“The worst is ‘one’? OK, that was it. The worst,” she said.
“It was a hard...I mean … OK, I love the cast. I love Shailene [Woodley],” she insisted.
However, she acknowledged that “there was one person that was really difficult.”
“And I’m not gonna say who that one person is, [but] they brought it down to a one,” she added.
Ringwald played mother to Shailene Woodley’s character, Amy Juergens, who headlined the show as a pregnant teenager navigating life and relationships while confronting her new reality.
The Secret Life of the American Teenager cast also featured India Eisley, Steve Schirripa, Mark Derwin, Greg Finley and Ken Baumann.
- Pamela Anderson Calls Out Seth Rogen: 'It Felt Yucky' to See Him at the Golden Globes After 'Pam & Tommy'
- Brooke Shields Admits She Screened 'The Blue Lagoon' Director’s Call After He Watched Bombshell Documentary
- Winona Ryder Iconic Films - Spills Secret About Her Younger Audience, Roles, And Former Relations
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Molly Ringwald Loved Working on 'Pretty in Pink'
The Riverdale star revealed to Cohen that her favorite work experience may have been on the set of Pretty in Pink.
Ringwald starred in the 1986 romance drama as high school senior Andie Walsh, alongside Andrew McCarthy as her love interest Blane McDonnagh, and Jon Cryer as her best friend Philip F. “Duckie” Dale.
The cult classic movie was directed by Howard Deutch and written by late screenwriter John Hughes.
The Sixteen Candles star recalled working on the film fondly, saying, “That was pretty great … I’ll give that a 10.”
“It was written for me. [John Hughes] wrote the movie for me,” she revealed, before adding, “You know, I actually have a collage that I made myself that’s in the bedroom.”