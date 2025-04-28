Ageless Molly Sims, 51, Bares Total Babe Bikini Body in Mexico Mindset Snaps

The mom-of-three was summer-ready in the glamorous SAME swimsuit, which she paired with dark, oval sunglasses, a stack of necklaces, Amanu Studio sandals and a sheer cover-up. She carried several beach essentials, including a black, wide-rimmed hat and large tote with a red scarf tied to the handle.

She sat poolside with an alcoholic beverage, rested in a pool floatie and munched on two scoops of ice cream adorned with her brand-new Like a Gloss Hydrating Lip Tint at the Nobu Los Cabos Resort.

The actress was joined by several influencers and friends on the vacation, including Emese Gormley, Walker Ward, Hally Seminara and Lauren Vreeland.