Ageless Molly Sims, 51, Bares Total Babe Bikini Body in Mexico Mindset Snaps
Molly Sims boasted her ageless physique in a luxe bikini.
The model, 51, stunned in a black, micro two-piece complete with chunky gold-chain straps on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday, April 26, to celebrate the two-year anniversary of her makeup brand, YSE Beauty.
The mom-of-three was summer-ready in the glamorous SAME swimsuit, which she paired with dark, oval sunglasses, a stack of necklaces, Amanu Studio sandals and a sheer cover-up. She carried several beach essentials, including a black, wide-rimmed hat and large tote with a red scarf tied to the handle.
She sat poolside with an alcoholic beverage, rested in a pool floatie and munched on two scoops of ice cream adorned with her brand-new Like a Gloss Hydrating Lip Tint at the Nobu Los Cabos Resort.
The actress was joined by several influencers and friends on the vacation, including Emese Gormley, Walker Ward, Hally Seminara and Lauren Vreeland.
In one comedic moment, members of the group walked out to the pool in slow-mo carrying blow-up floaties of the lip tint. They jumped into the water with the toys in hand as the song "I Don’t Want to Lose Your Love" by the Emotions played in the background.
Sims captioned the Instagram carousel recapping her trip, "I miss my kids," with a winking face, palm tree and ring buoy emoji.
Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Jennie Garth congratulated her friend on her beauty brand's birthday in the comments section.
The movie star shared more behind-the-scenes moments of her trip on Monday, April 28. In an evening out at the resort, she donned a plunging gold sequin gown from Catherine Regehr as she sipped on a drink. Sims and her friends danced to "Super Freaky Girl" by Nicki Minaj, did the limbo and enjoyed a luxurious candle-lit dinner at sunset.
The event was decked out in YSE Beauty branding, from custom lip prints for the guests to mini marshmallows to "YSE" fireworks and disco decor.
Sims captioned the celebratory social media share, "When I got home today, the kids said, 'Mom, you were at a disco!' ... I sure was, kids."
The Benchwarmers actress welcomed her guests over the weekend with a heartfelt speech as she rocked a long, coral slip dress.
"Welcome to YSE. We are officially two years old today," she announced as the group cheered. "A few of you have known how hard it has been. Put on your seatbelt, pull down your oxygen mask, and get ready for the rollercoaster because that is what starting a company is. But after 25 years, I really wanted to be a part of something from inception. It's real skincare for real women that f------ works."
She proceeded to thank those who have been there for her over the past four years and provided support throughout her company's journey.