Molly Sims, 51, Looks Ageless in Bright Orange Bikini as She Shows Off Her Toned Stomach: Photos

Sims, who shares three kids with husband Scott Stuber, recently told Fox News Digital about how to avoid gaining weight during the most magical time of the year.

"Don't go to a holiday party starving," the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast host shared.

"You just kind of want to set yourself up for success," she says, noting to add "protein" into one's routine. "But I think the holiday season can be crazy. You know, everyone is out, everybody's drinking, everything's going. There's, you know, lots going on in terms of like just normal, you know, what the holidays bring."