Molly Sims, 51, Looks Ageless in Bright Orange Bikini as She Shows Off Her Toned Stomach: Photos
Molly Sims is ready for warm weather!
"Someone got some sun 🌴🍹 (and a spray tan 😉)," the model, 51, quipped as she shared a slew of photos rocking her orange bikini.
Of course, people gushed over the blonde babe and her physique.
One person wrote, "You look so beautiful!!! Amazing shape for a Mom of 3 😍👏," while another said, "Enjoy the sunshine ☀️ and warmth! 🤫 we won’t tell! 🧡."
A third person added, "Beautiful and stylish swimsuit, Molly. You still got it, girlfriend!! ❤️🥰."
Sims, who shares three kids with husband Scott Stuber, recently told Fox News Digital about how to avoid gaining weight during the most magical time of the year.
"Don't go to a holiday party starving," the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast host shared.
"You just kind of want to set yourself up for success," she says, noting to add "protein" into one's routine. "But I think the holiday season can be crazy. You know, everyone is out, everybody's drinking, everything's going. There's, you know, lots going on in terms of like just normal, you know, what the holidays bring."
Sims' best advice is going crazy one or two nights is not what packs on the pounds.
"It's just a little bit here. A little bit there," she pointed out.
"If you have children — do not eat their food and then eat your food. So, the chicken fingers, the pizza, the pasta, the f------ tater tots, the leftover fries. That alone. You don't even realize a little bit here, a little bit here, a little bit here," she shared. "And then you're going into holidays. So now you're like cookies, brownies, Christmas decorated fudge brownie – I don't even know, like whatever. And then you're constantly – you don't even realize it. That’s a big tip that has helped a lot of people."
Since Sims runs her own business, YSE Beauty, it's important for her to get some sleep.
Her routine includes "creating rituals, really good pillowcases, keeping it cold, blackouts [curtains]."