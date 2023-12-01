Molly Sims Gushes Over Her 'Sweet and Well-Rounded' Kids: 'The Most Important Thing Is Keeping Them Grounded'

Though Molly Sims and her husband, Scott Stuber, are in the entertainment business, they are all about giving their kids — Brooks, 11, Scarlett, 8, and Grey, 6 — a normal lifestyle.

"They're good kids. They're sweet and well-rounded. I think the most important thing is keeping them grounded, making sure they have good manners and keeping them grateful. I think you do that by taking them places and showing them things. For example, I took my daughter to Africa this year. We went to Tanzania, and we went with John Hopkins University. I can tell her, 'People don't have food or homes,' but until they see it, that's when it clicks," the 50-year-old, who is working with premium, single-serve wine brand Wander + Ivy, exclusively tells OK!.