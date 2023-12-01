Molly Sims Gushes Over Her 'Sweet and Well-Rounded' Kids: 'The Most Important Thing Is Keeping Them Grounded'
Though Molly Sims and her husband, Scott Stuber, are in the entertainment business, they are all about giving their kids — Brooks, 11, Scarlett, 8, and Grey, 6 — a normal lifestyle.
"They're good kids. They're sweet and well-rounded. I think the most important thing is keeping them grounded, making sure they have good manners and keeping them grateful. I think you do that by taking them places and showing them things. For example, I took my daughter to Africa this year. We went to Tanzania, and we went with John Hopkins University. I can tell her, 'People don't have food or homes,' but until they see it, that's when it clicks," the 50-year-old, who is working with premium, single-serve wine brand Wander + Ivy, exclusively tells OK!.
"It's eye-opening. When I say, 'Finish all your food,' and she sees them outside in a field cooking with kids lined up to get the food, it's more impactful. You show them other cultures by traveling. It's important to get outside of their bubble. I think my parents were brilliant in that way — they traveled and showed us things. They made us see how lucky we were and are," the model explains of her outlook.
Despite the YSE Beauty Founder being a staple in showbiz, she jokes she hopes her kids don't enter the space. "Hopefully none will be in entertainment," she quips. "I know my youngest Grey will be like, 'Hey, watch me on YouTube! Subscribe and give me two thumbs up.' They all have different personalities, but I would say my youngest is the most outgoing. For my birthday, we did a podcast together — my kids and husband all came on — and I have to say, my big boy Brooks was like running the podcast. He's a very good public speaker."
Since Sims got her start at a young age, she wants the trio to have fun and be kids. "What's the rush? But if it's their passion, I will let them do it," she says.
Meanwhile, Scarlett loves to ride horses, play lacrosse and soccer while Grey plays with monster trucks and wants to be a Jedi. For his part, Brooks is obsessed with all sports. "But none of the like to read, which is a problem!" she jokes.
Between parenting her three kids, running her beauty business, her website and podcast, the actress is constantly in demand, but when she's with her tots, she makes sure to be present.
"You can't be on the phone when you're trying to do algebra!" she declares. "You know when they need you. You surround them with good people. I am very consistent and loyal and you just have to carve out the time. You have to watch the phone. Sometimes I am on the phone reading a book or script and they will say, 'Mom has to study!' When they see me doing stuff, it helps them want to do stuff."
When the blonde beauty does have a moment to herself, she loves to enjoy some wine, which is why she turns to Wander + Ivy, a "female-founded company that partners with award-winning, family-owned vineyards around the world to bring you premium wine that is made with certified organic grapes and packaged in convenient single-serve glass bottles," the website reads.
"I tried them, and I thought, 'This is such a cute company!' They have single-serve glass bottles, and I spend a lot of time in the Hamptons during the summer, and it makes it easy to bring there! I thought the marketing was really fun, and the owner, Dana Ferrero Spaulding, is great," she shares.
The Wrong Missy star also thinks it's important the brand makes a big push for sustainability. "I don't love wine in a box, and I think this packaging is good and the wine is great! I wanted to support the brand and that's how it all started," she says, adding that having girls' night is very important to her. "You can have a group of women over or go to the beach and not feel like you have to finish a whole bottle of wine. It was clever what Wander + Ivy did from a marketing standpoint to say, 'Here's your single-serving.' Dry January is also coming up, so it's a good way to hold yourself accountable. Wander + Ivy did a good job of making really good wine that is not crazy expensive — and you don't have to open a whole bottle!"