Morgan Wallen Finally Addresses Abrupt 'SNL' Exit: 'I Was Just Ready to Go Home'

Photo of Morgan Wallen.
Source: @SNL/YouTube

Morgan Wallen finally addressed his abrupt 'SNL' exit in a new interview.

By:

May 12 2025, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

Morgan Wallen finally addressed his abrupt Saturday Night Live nearly two months after the incident happened.

While on Caleb Pressley's podcast, he brought up how the singer used to do a lot of work around the house.

“Could you fix a TV, if it was on SNL?” Pressley asked, to which Wallen laughed and said, “I could change it for sure.”

“Seriously, SNL, did they make you mad?” Pressley replied.

Wallen didn't go into too much detail, stating, “No, no, I was just ready to go home. I been there all week.”

Morgan Wallen

During the Saturday, March 29, episode of Saturday Night Live, Wallen, who performed "I'm The Problem" and "Just in Case" off his new album, made a shocking exit off the stage.

After giving host Mikey Madison a one-armed hug, the musician shockingly walked off of the Studio 8H stage without any hesitation.

Some artists stick around and hang out with the cast and crew, but the country star couldn't have exited faster.

Source: MEGA

People immediately took to social media to call out Wallen for allegedly being rude.

“Morgan Wallen with a little more of the catty-a-- petty loser s--- he so proudly displayed running offstage down the center aisle & right past the camera at SNL curtain call,” wrote one on X.

“Morgan Wallen walking off stage at the ending of SNL is [a] perfect example of a prick a-- b-----,” added another.

