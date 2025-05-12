Morgan Wallen Finally Addresses Abrupt 'SNL' Exit: 'I Was Just Ready to Go Home'

Morgan Wallen finally addressed his abrupt 'SNL' exit in a new interview.

While on Caleb Pressley 's podcast , he brought up how the singer used to do a lot of work around the house.

Morgan Wallen finally addressed his abrupt Saturday Night Live nearly two months after the incident happened.

“Could you fix a TV, if it was on SNL?” Pressley asked, to which Wallen laughed and said, “I could change it for sure.”

“Seriously, SNL, did they make you mad?” Pressley replied.

Wallen didn't go into too much detail, stating, “No, no, I was just ready to go home. I been there all week.”