'Loser' Morgan Wallen Called Out for Having a 'Tantrum' and Abruptly Exiting 'SNL' Stage as the Credits Rolled
Country artist Morgan Wallen joined Saturday Night Live as the show’s musical guest on Saturday, March 29. After performing “I’m The Problem” and “Just In Case” off of his upcoming album, scheduled to release this May, Wallen made a controversial exit.
Wallen abruptly left the SNL stage after host Mikey Madison thanked him for joining the cast for the night.
After giving Madison a one-armed hug, the musician treated the gig like it was any other performance and walked off of the Studio 8H stage without any hesitation.
As the audience cheered on the SNL comedians, credits began to roll. Though Wallen’s performances were a hit, he’s now being criticized for rushing through his exit, when he was supposed to stay and chat with the show’s cast members.
Viewers of the episode expressed their disappointment online, agreeing he mishandled his cameo.
“Morgan Wallen with a little more of the catty-a-- petty loser s--- he so proudly displayed running offstage down the center aisle & right past the camera at SNL curtain call,” wrote one on X.
“Morgan Wallen walking off stage at the ending of SNL is [a] perfect example of a prick a-- b-----,” added another.
“Morgan Wallen proving once again he has ZERO self-control and is a little b---- storming off the stage before the credits even rolled. Hope the tantrum was worth it because you'll NEVER be on SNL again,” a third agreed.
Many other SNL fans were upset because they felt the 31-year-old singer overshadowed Madison’s debut as the show’s host.
“A perfectly good Mikey Madison SNL episode ruined by Morgan Wallen,” wrote one.
“Cannot believe they paired Mikey Madison up with Morgan Wallen for this SNL episode, that’s not fair,” said another.
Wallen is said to have skipped the SNL after-party as well. Shortly after his appearance, Wallen posted a photo on his Instagram Story of an airplane from inside an airport, writing: “Get me to God’s country.”
A source close to Wallen told TMZ how the artist meant nothing by his abrupt exit. The source claimed that Wallen left the studio the same way he did during rehearsals that week.
Wallen’s SNL exit comes almost one year after he was arrested in Nashville, Tenn., for throwing a chair off a balcony, onto those standing at a lower level. The happenstance occurred in April 2024, leading the country star to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.