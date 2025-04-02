Morgan Wallen Selling 'God's Country' Shirts After 'SNL' Exit Drama
Morgan Wallen is turning drama into dollars!
The “Chasin’ You” singer made headlines after his sudden exit from Saturday Night Live on March 29, but now he’s capitalizing on the buzz. Shortly after his appearance, Wallen posted a cryptic message on Instagram, writing, “Get me to God’s Country.”
Now, he’s selling that exact phrase on a $45 white T-shirt on his online store.
As OK! previously reported, the country star shocked viewers when he walked off the SNL stage without hesitation after host Mikey Madison thanked him during the closing moments. Instead of sticking around to celebrate with the cast — like most musical guests do — he gave the Anora actress a quick one-armed hug and left.
Not long after, Wallen shared an Instagram Story of his private jet with the now-infamous caption, which quickly went viral.
The phrase has since become a meme, with fans using it to joke about wanting to escape awkward or unwanted situations. Others, however, called his exit “rude.”
Even SNL writer Josh Patten got in on the joke, posting a photo of an open Krispy Kreme truck with the caption, “Get me to God’s country.”
When someone questioned if he was a Wallen hater, Patten clapped back with a screenshot of his 2023 Apple Music replay — showing five of Wallen’s songs in his top plays.
"How quickly the media forgets 2023," Patten joked. He later shared a photo of a Krispy Kreme store in New York City, quipping, “Bravely standing up to Whiskey Riff dot com so that my children and grandchildren won’t have to.”
Meanwhile, longtime SNL cast member Kenan Thompson admitted he was also confused by Wallen’s abrupt departure.
"I don't know what goes through people's minds when they decide to do stuff like that. I don't know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way,” Thompson told reporters.
"You see somebody before you get a chance to say hi or say good job or anything like that, they just dipping. I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something," the actor quipped.
The Nickelodeon alum admitted Wallen’s move was “definitely a spike in the norm” for SNL musical guests.
"We're so used to everybody turning around and high-fiving us, saying, ‘Good job, good job.’ So when there's a departure from that, it's like, hmm, I wonder what that's about," he spilled.
Thompson also pointed out that Wallen’s history — which includes racial slurs and public intoxication — added another layer to the situation.
“He seems like a complicated individual, I guess,” Thompson said. “It felt so abrupt, and it was already such a small group on stage anyway. So it was just like, 'Oh wow, that was pretty visible.' You know what I'm saying? It was a pretty visible thing."