Morgan Wallen Trolled by 'SNL' Writer After Abrupt Studio Exit
Morgan Wallen can't seem to win over Saturday Night Live writers!
After the country star, 31, seemingly abruptly exited the stage after the show on Saturday, March 29, SNL writer Josh Patten trolled him.
As OK! previously reported, host Mikey Madison closed out the show, with the "Last Night" crooner hugging her and then leaving the studio as the credits rolled.
Wallen later uploaded a picture of his private plane via his Instagram Story, writing, "Get me to God's country."
Patten then mocked Wallen's post with a photo of a Krispy Kreme truck with the back open, writing, "Get me to God's country."
Patten then screenshotted one person who wrote, "Guessing Patten's not a Morgan Wallen fan?" alongside an eye-rolling emoji.
Patten then posted his Apple Music replay list from 2023 which featured five of Wallen's songs.
“How quickly the media forgets 2023,” Patten wrote.
Patten then posted a photo of the Krispy Kreme store in New York City, writing, “Bravely standing up to Whiskey Riff dot com so that my children and grandchildren won’t have to.”
Not only was Patten seemingly upset by Wallen's gesture — but so were some viewers.
“Morgan Wallen with a little more of the catty-a-- petty loser s--- he so proudly displayed running offstage down the center aisle & right past the camera at SNL curtain call,” wrote one on X.
“Morgan Wallen walking off stage at the ending of SNL is [a] perfect example of a prick a-- b-----,” added another.
“Morgan Wallen proving once again he has ZERO self-control and is a little b---- storming off the stage before the credits even rolled. Hope the tantrum was worth it because you'll NEVER be on SNL again,” a third user wrote.
However, according to an insider, Wallen wasn't supposed to stay after the show wrapped.
"Wallen's end of show exit was simply the way he entered and exited the studio all week during rehearsal and camera blocking. He just walked that way after hugging Mikey," the source told Entertainment Tonight.
This is hardly the first time Wallen's SNL appearance has made headlines.
He was the musical guest on SNL in December 2020 but was disinvited two months earlier after he was caught partying during the pandemic without a mask on.
“My actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” he later said via Instagram. “I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down."