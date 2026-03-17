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'Mormon Wives' Cast Is 'Terrified' to Film With Taylor Frankie Paul After Domestic Violence Incident, Source Claims: 'They See Her as a Liability'

mormon wives cast taylor frankie paul liability
Source: MEGA

'The Mormon Wives' cast is reportedly afraid to film with Taylor Frankie Paul after a legal dispute.

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March 17 2026, Published 7:56 a.m. ET

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Tensions are reportedly at an all-time high behind the scenes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

According to a source, cast members are now hesitant to continue working with Taylor Frankie Paul following her recent dispute with ex Dakota Mortensen.

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image of Filming for 'Mormon Wives' has been paused.
Source: MEGA

Filming for 'Mormon Wives' has been paused.

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The Mormon Wives cast [is] honestly terrified to film with Taylor right now,” an insider claimed, adding that production has been “shut down” for the time being. The source also said “the women have made it clear they don’t want to be around her because they see her as a major liability.”

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Reports from outlets on Monday, March 16, revealed that production on Season 5 was paused earlier this month following an alleged domestic dispute between the former couple.

A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department confirmed that a “domestic assault investigation” is ongoing. Authorities noted that “allegations have been made in both directions” and that “contact was made with involved parties on [February] 24th and 25th.”

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image of Taylor Frankie Paul was involved in a dispute with her ex.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul was involved in a dispute with her ex.

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According to the insider, the situation has been especially frustrating for the cast, who believed things were improving.

Before the incident, the group reportedly felt Paul was in a better place following her appearance on The Bachelorette, and that their Hulu reality series was heading in a new direction.

“Now, many of them feel they’ve moved past the point of dealing with this kind of behavior and simply don’t want to be put in that position again,” the source explained.

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Fans of the show already witnessed the couple’s turbulent relationship play out on screen. During Season 1, their on-and-off romance included a major altercation that led to Paul being charged with aggravated assault in 2023.

Their relationship ultimately came to an end for good in late 2024.

Paul first rose to fame amid a “soft swinging” scandal within the Mormon mom community while she was still married to her ex-husband, Tate Paul.

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image of Taylor Frankie Paul is the new Bachelorette.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul is the new Bachelorette.

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The latest drama comes just as Taylor’s career continues to make headlines.

She was announced as the newest lead of The Bachelorette franchise during a September 2026 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. While sharing the news, the mom-of-three admitted she had initial concerns about taking on the role.

“In my head, I’m like, ‘How do I make this work?’ I’m a co-parent. I have two baby daddies, not one, so I’m dealing with two different people,” Taylor told host Alex Cooper. “My children, my home base is here. Can I travel that long? Can I be gone that long?”

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image of Some cast members reportedly feel uncomfortable filming with Taylor Frankie Paul.
Source: MEGA

Some cast members reportedly feel uncomfortable filming with Taylor Frankie Paul.

Meanwhile, Dakota recently stirred up more chatter online.

After TikToker Zachary Reality posted a video breaking down contestants competing for Paul’s final rose, Mortensen jumped into the comments with a bold remark.

Making me wanna go win my baby momma back,” he wrote.

The comment quickly gained attention after being reshared, with fans flooding the replies.

“Please don’t, Dakota! Leave her be!” one person wrote, while another added, “He’s so calculated it’s kinda gross. I think he just wants to ruin the opportunity for her.”

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