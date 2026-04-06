Why Jessi Draper and Miranda Hope Are Feuding Over Chase McWhorter: Inside the 'Mormon Wives' Latest Drama

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Jessi Draper and Chase McWhorter Recorded Flirty TikTok Videos

Source: @_justjessiiii/Instagram Miranda Hope and Chase McWhorter were married from 2017 to 2024.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives never runs out of drama. After Jessi Draper's estranged husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, filed for divorce after five years of marriage, the JZ Styles owner began posting several flirty TikTok videos with Miranda Hope's ex-husband, Chase McWhorter. McWhorter was seen standing at a bus stop in one clip, which included the text, "I've heard your friends ex husband is really hot." Draper popped out of the screen with the text over her that read, "But you're my friends ex husband." McWhorter then playfully flipped his hair before walking off.

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Jessi Draper 'Kissed' Miranda Hope's Ex-Husband Chase McWhorter

Source: @miranda__hope/Instagram; @_justjessiiii/Instagram Chase McWhorter said he and Miranda Hope have remained on good terms despite the divorce.

Things quickly took a bitter turn when a Deuxmoi source claimed Draper was spotted cozying up to McWhorter and "later kissing" while "standing in front of a closer group of people" at a recent party. A separate insider told a news outlet the two were "having fun at a party" and that "it's not serious between them."

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Jessi Draper Sent Apology Flowers to Miranda Hope

Source: @miranda__hope/Instagram; @_justjessiiii/Instagram Reports about Jessi Draper and Chase McWhorter kissing at a party emerged after the reality star's split from Jordan Ngatikaura.

Following the news, Hope appeared to address Draper and McWhorter's kiss by sharing a photo of the apology flowers and note sent to her by her Mormon Wives costar. "I Completely Understand You Being Upset With Me But Wanted To Send You A Little Something To Let You Know I'm Thinking About You And I Am So, So Sorry," Draper wrote in the card. Hope added the text, "received the prettiest flowers just minutes ago 🙃."

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Miranda Hope Shared a Cryptic Get Ready With Me Video

Source: @miranda__hope/Instagram; @_justjessiiii/Instagram Jordan Ngatikaura filed for divorce from Jessi Draper after five years of marriage.

Hope took aim at the fallout in a Get Ready With Me video with Kesha's "Backstabber" playing in the background. "GRWM while I process my friend group being a waiting room for my ex-husband," she wrote over the video. She added in the caption, "It's not even a betrayal at this point, it's a tradition."

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Miranda Hope Confirmed Jessi Draper and Chase McWhorter Did Kiss

Source: @miranda__hope/Instagram; @_justjessiiii/Instagram Chase McWhorter has not publicly responded to the latest drama.

As the scandal deepened, Hope issued a statement to Entertainment Tonight confirming her ex-husband and her costar had indeed kissed. "Unfortunately, I am familiar with this territory. I knew there had been communication between Chase and Jessi but not to what extent. Then Chase was upfront and told me that they were talking and that they kissed," she began her lengthy post. "Jessi reached out only after she knew Chase had told me something was going on with them. And today, at the same time a rumor started spreading online that something was going on with Chase and Jessi, I received apology flowers from Jessi." She added, "What I never want to get misconstrued is that there’s not an emotional attachment to Chase. He is my co-parent. Although I do feel disrespected by Chase, I feel slighted by my friend." Hope said she has a high expectation of her ex-partner as a co-parent. However, she also noted she holds her friends "to a high standard" and "believe[s] in girl code." "With everything going on and all the chaos, I am just focusing on my kids. As unfortunate as the film break is and then also this betrayal I'm going to try and focus on my kids and reground myself. I am processing it and moving forward," she continued.

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Mikayla Matthews Slammed Chase McWhorter Amid the Feud

Source: @dchasemac/Instagram; @mikayla__matt/Instagram Mikayla Matthews also called out Chase McWhorter's sister amid the fallout.