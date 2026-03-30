Is 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Canceled? Season 5 Status Explained

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Is 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Ending?

Source: MEGA 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' has four seasons so far.

A whirlwind of developments is shaking up The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives franchise. Hulu dropped all 10 episodes of the hit reality TV series' fourth season on March 12. As viewers began looking forward to a reunion, many were also left wondering about its future in the wake of domestic violence allegations involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen. At last check, the streaming service has not confirmed whether Season 4 marks the end of the road for the MomTok influencers.

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Why Was 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 5 Filming Halted?

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette' was canceled.

Cancelation rumors spread like wildfire after multiple media outlets shared March 16 reports revealing the production on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was suspended amid the domestic assault allegations. A Draper City Police Department spokesperson confirmed there is an open "domestic assault investigation" involving Paul and Mortensen, with allegations "made in both directions." Authorities disclosed that "contact was made with involved parties on [February] 24th and 25th." Additionally, a source said the developments left cast members wary of continuing the show alongside Paul. "The Mormon Wives cast [is] honestly terrified to film with Taylor right now," an insider claimed, noting production has been "shut down" for the time being. "The women have made it clear they don't want to be around her because they see her as a major liability," the source added. "Now, many of them feel they've moved past the point of dealing with this kind of behavior and simply don't want to be put in that position again." This mirrored what a separate insider told People, insisting the girls "are very overwhelmed." "They all banded together, and they don't want to come back right now. They were just getting tired of Taylor, honestly," they said. "They kind of all decided, as a unit, that they're taking the production pause, that they don't want to film right now. I don't think they care about her really right now. They're just kind of like, 'We're done for right now.'"

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Has the Cast Responded to Taylor Frankie Paul's Domestic Assault Investigation?

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette' was canceled.

Several MomTok influencers have since shared statements in response to the domestic assault allegations. In an Instagram Story on March 20, Layla Taylor wrote, "My personal history as a survivor makes it impossible for me to stay silent. I stand firmly against domestic violence in any form." She also spoke about Paul's three children as she concluded her message: "I am keeping her children in my thoughts, hoping for their safety above all else." Meanwhile, Miranda McWhorter shared she had been "a little at a loss for words trying to process" everything. "Everything has been really heavy to see," she admitted. "Domestic violence and abuse of any kind is something I take very seriously. As a human, and especially a mother, I cannot support that kind of behavior. My heart is with the children in this and I hope they're safe, supported, and surrounded by love." A few days after the series' filming was paused, Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper appeared on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast on March 25, where she shared an update on the show's production. "I don't know because right now we're on a film pause," Draper confessed. "I feel like all of us right now are just trying to like be like, 'Okay, we're human beings first, and let's figure that out and then we'll get back to filming the show.'" She also quipped, "Clearly there's no shortage of drama in our lives. So, if we get another season, it's going to be good." As fans await a conclusive update, a source has all but signaled Paul's potential firing — or major shakeups if the show continues. "The same execs that are making these decisions at ABC also oversee Hulu. It's not even just executives, the Mormon Wives cast do not want to film with Taylor," the tipster told The Sun. "If they want to continue on with this season there's only two ways it will happen. Get rid of Taylor for good because the cast is saying they don't want to film with her and she's a liability – or give everyone massive raises." They added, "At the end of the day, money talks. And if they get a salary boost, they'll figure out a way to film the show. The new management doesn't want this stain on their legacy and would rather just scrap this altogether. They don't see a path forward… and the interest and ratings were already at an all-time low." Another source close to Paul said the mom-of-three "has received no communication about any updates on Mormon Wives."

Is a 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Spinoff in the Works?

Source: MEGA A source claimed the cast doesn't want to resume filming unless they 'get rid' of Taylor Frankie Paul and give everyone 'massive raises.'