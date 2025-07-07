Mormon Wives' Zac Affleck Cradles Newborn Daughter Penelope in Sweet Photos 1 Week After Her Birth
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Zac Affleck is soaking up every moment of dad life after welcoming baby No. 3
The Hulu personality, 28, marked his newborn daughter Penelope’s first week with a touching series of photos posted to Instagram on Sunday, July 6.
Mormon Wives' Zac Affleck Posed With His Newborn Daughter
“One week with our Penny girl. See the last video to get her thoughts on reality tv,” he captioned the carousel of photos, which included a video clip of him and his wife, Jen Affleck, watching the Mormon Wives: Reunion Special, which aired on July 1.
In the clip, Zac was heard saying, “Who are these people?” as he shook his head and cradled the newborn, while Jen giggled and panned the camera to their TV screen.
“These people are crazy,” she added, turning the camera on herself as she lounged on the couch with curlers in her hair.
Zac Affleck Shared Baby Penelope's First Week
The snaps also captured several of baby Penelope’s precious first moments, including one where her dad cuddled her closely shortly after her birth. In another, the newborn, wearing a bow headband, smiled sweetly in her sleep.
Jen, 26, announced baby Penelope’s birth on July 2, days after joking with fans that she started having contractions during a nail appointment.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Zac Affleck Reacted to 'Mormon Wives' Reunion
“Baby Penelope is here & she is perfect,” the MomToker shared in a post on Instagram. “Going unmedicated was truly the most painful but empowering experience of my life. I could not have done it without Zac and my supportive doula! I’m so grateful and so happy that Penny is earth side now.”
Several of her The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives costars were buzzing to hear the news, sharing their congratulatory messages in the comment section.
“Welcome home Penny 🥹 proud of you Jen, congrats on the new addition to the family,” Taylor Frankie Paul wrote.
Meanwhile, Mikayla Matthews, who is currently expecting baby No. 4 with her husband, Jace Terry, wrote, “Penelope🥹 you’re amazing ❤️ can’t wait for our sweet girls to meet.”
Mormon Wives' Zac Affleck Supports His Wife After Penelope's Birth
Following baby Penelope’s arrival, Zac — who also shares daughter Nora and son Lucas with Jen — took to social media to celebrate his growing family with a heartfelt tribute post dedicated to his wife.
“Our doula told her, ‘You have to go to the stars to bring this baby back.’ I don’t think either of us anticipated how intense natural birth would actually be,” the dad-of-three wrote on July 3. “It was a spiritual experience mixed with every emotion possible — one of the most bonding experiences we have ever had. It gave me a completely new level of appreciation and love for my wife I didn’t know was possible.”