'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 Reunion Special: Release Date and More

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast members came together for the show's first-ever reunion special following the explosive Season 2 finale.

They are also expected to return for the next installment, which will likely be available before 2026.

Mormon mom influencers returned to the spotlight for another ride of drama and chaos in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 reunion special.

While Demi Engemann appeared on the second season, she was noticeably absent from the reunion special due to a scheduling conflict.

"It was short notice and the only day they could get the location secured was the day that me and my entire family did Disneyland," she explained during an Instagram Q&A. "We had already booked all of our flights and the Airbnb was nonrefundable or I would've moved the trip to be there. I tried to have production move it to another day and they couldn't swing it sadly."