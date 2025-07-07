or
'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 Reunion Special: Release Date and More

the secret lives of mormon wives season reunion special cast release date
Source: Hulu/YouTube

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast members came together for the show's first-ever reunion special following the explosive Season 2 finale.

By:

July 7 2025, Published 10:11 a.m. ET

Who Appeared on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 Reunion Special?

the secret lives of mormon wives season reunion special cast release date
Source: MEGA

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 reunion special featured the original cast members.

Mormon mom influencers returned to the spotlight for another ride of drama and chaos in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 reunion special.

After the latest season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, cast members Jen Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda McWhorter, Jessi Ngatikaura, Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Taylor and Whitney Leavitt were featured in the episode.

They are also expected to return for the next installment, which will likely be available before 2026.

Why Wasn't Demi Engemann Part of the Reunion Special?

the secret lives of mormon wives season reunion special cast release date
Source: MEGA

One cast member was noticeably absent.

While Demi Engemann appeared on the second season, she was noticeably absent from the reunion special due to a scheduling conflict.

"It was short notice and the only day they could get the location secured was the day that me and my entire family did Disneyland," she explained during an Instagram Q&A. "We had already booked all of our flights and the Airbnb was nonrefundable or I would've moved the trip to be there. I tried to have production move it to another day and they couldn't swing it sadly."

Was There a Trailer for 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 Reunion Special?

the secret lives of mormon wives season reunion special cast release date
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Hulu's YouTube channel uploaded the reunion special's trailer.

Before the premiere of the reunion special, Hulu shared a 37-second trailer on its official YouTube channel. The preview showed glimpses of the cast members crying and having tense moments during the filming.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Who Hosted 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 Reunion Special?

the secret lives of mormon wives season reunion special cast release date
Source: Hulu/YouTube

A 'Bachelor' alum was tapped to host the special episode.

The Bachelor star Nick Viall hosted the reunion special, reuniting "all of #MomTok and #DadTok to uncover secrets and scandals, never-before-seen footage, and a surprise announcement."

When Did 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 Reunion Special Premiere?

the secret lives of mormon wives season reunion special cast release date
Source: Hulu/YouTube

The reunion special was released after Hulu dropped the show's second season.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 reunion special officially debuted on July 1 at 12 a.m. ET. It was released over two months after the second season aired its 10 episodes simultaneously on May 15.

Where Can Fans Watch 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 Reunion Special?

the secret lives of mormon wives season reunion special cast release date
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Hulu ordered 20 episodes for the second installment, but the latest season has only released 10 episodes so far.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 reunion special is now available to stream on Hulu.

