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'Morning Joe' Hosts Laugh Uncontrollably as They Mock Republicans for Honoring Donald Trump With Another Made-Up Award

composite photo of donald trump and joe scarborough with mika Brzezinski
Source: mega

The president was honored with the inaugural 'America First Award' at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual fundraiser on Wednesday, March 25.

March 26 2026, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

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MS NOW’s Morning Joe panelists couldn't hold back their laughter as they mocked Republicans for giving Donald Trump "another" made-up award.

The crew cackled during the Thursday, March 26, broadcast after playing back a clip of Speaker Mike Johnson telling attendees at Wednesday night's National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual fundraiser that the president was receiving a new honor, the America First Prize.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski exclaimed in disbelief, "Stop! They did not make up another award for him!" to which Joe Scarborough,"They did!"

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Source: @SethMagaziner/x

Willie Geist claimed Donald Trump's allies are 'infantilizing him.'

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image of Mika Brzezinski was in disbelief that another award was created to honor Donald Trump.
Source: MS Now

Mika Brzezinski was in disbelief that another award was created to honor Donald Trump.

Scarborough continued, "And you know, it’s because the FIFA Peace Prize award has gone so well. Yeah. I mean, you know, a lot of conservatives criticized Barack Obama — I may have been one of them — not Obama, but the Nobel Prize committee for giving him the peace prize."

"So now, though, we have all these years later, all these prizes being given," he went on.

Cracking up, the host added, "Like, first of all, the FIFA Peace Prize. Since then, like, h--- has rained down from above like never before!"

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'They Treat Him Like a Child'

image of Willie Geist said he 'would be offended' if the GOP treated him the way they do the president.
Source: MS Now

Willie Geist said he 'would be offended' if the GOP treated him the way they do the president.

Carrying on as the others laughed, he Scarborough said, "Peace Prize before Venezuela? Before Iran? And now the America First Prize, of course, defined not just in the past couple years, 'defined for a century' as politicians in America who do not go to war, right, who focus at home instead. So now they’re giving another award. This is like giving me the 'Brevity is the Soul of Wit Award' – it just doesn’t fit!"

Co-host Willie Geist then chimed in to call it "heartbreaking" that the GOP is "infantilizing" Trump, 79, by saying, "'Here’s a trophy, here’s an iPad to watch bombs exploding in Iran to color your view of how the war is going.'"

"They treat him like a child. If I were him, I would be offended by it. But of course. But I don’t think he is," the TV journalist said.

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image of Donald Trump was awarded the first FIFA Peace Prize on December 5, 2025.
Source: mega

Donald Trump was awarded the first FIFA Peace Prize on December 5, 2025.

Geist's take called to mind how The View's Ana Navarro joked in December 2025 that FIFA invented an award for him to keep him smiling like a toddler with a new toy.

"So I think Giovanni Infantino, the head of FIFA, has figured out what practically every other world leader, every other corporate leader has figured out, that if you show up with a tchotchke, preferably covered in gold, and give it to the 3-year-old in the Oval Office, he will be entertained and he will be happy," she quipped.

image of The U.S. is co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Canada and Mexico later this year.
Source: mega

The U.S. is co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

The ladies of the ABC morning show agreed that the honor seemed to just be an easy way for the soccer organization to appease the POTUS ahead of the FIFA World Cup taking place in North America this summer.

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