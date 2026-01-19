Donald Trump Fires Off Wild Threat in Childish Letter Over Nobel Peace Prize Snub

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is issuing fresh threats after being passed up for the Nobel Peace Prize. Responding to pushback from the Norwegian committee that decides the award, the 79-year-old president declared he won't be acting in the best interest of world peace anymore. "Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” he penned in a sulky letter addressed to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Source: mega Donald Trump penned an angry letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Støre hit back in a statement to Bloomberg that read: "Regarding the Nobel Peace Prize, I have several times clearly explained to Trump what is well known, namely that it is an independent Nobel Committee, and not the Norwegian government, that awards the prize." Trump also wrote in the letter that "although [peace] will always be predominant," he "can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America." The POTUS then reiterated that the U.S. obtaining Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, is a matter he won't be backing down on.

Source: mega Donald Trump challenged why Denmark has a 'right of ownership' to Greenland.

Questioning why Denmark has a "right of ownership" to the Arctic region, Trump ranted, "There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also." He also repeated his claim that the European nation "cannot protect that land from Russia or China." "The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland," he continued. "I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States."

Source: mega People around the world have been protesting the U.S.' efforts to obtain Greenland.

Trump's comments echo his Truth Social post on Sunday, January 18. "NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that 'you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.' Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!" he wrote.

