Donald Trump Fires Off Wild Threat in Childish Letter Over Nobel Peace Prize Snub

The president declared, 'I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace.'

Jan. 19 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is issuing fresh threats after being passed up for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Responding to pushback from the Norwegian committee that decides the award, the 79-year-old president declared he won't be acting in the best interest of world peace anymore.

"Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” he penned in a sulky letter addressed to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Donald Trump Is Serious About Buying Greenland

image of Donald Trump penned an angry letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.
Source: mega

Donald Trump penned an angry letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Støre hit back in a statement to Bloomberg that read: "Regarding the Nobel Peace Prize, I have several times clearly explained to Trump what is well known, namely that it is an independent Nobel Committee, and not the Norwegian government, that awards the prize."

Trump also wrote in the letter that "although [peace] will always be predominant," he "can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America."

The POTUS then reiterated that the U.S. obtaining Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, is a matter he won't be backing down on.

Donald Trump Wants 'Total Control of Greenland'

image of Donald Trump challenged why Denmark has a 'right of ownership' to Greenland.
Source: mega

Donald Trump challenged why Denmark has a 'right of ownership' to Greenland.

Questioning why Denmark has a "right of ownership" to the Arctic region, Trump ranted, "There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also."

He also repeated his claim that the European nation "cannot protect that land from Russia or China."

"The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland," he continued. "I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States."

Donald Trump

'It Will Be Done!'

image of People around the world have been protesting the U.S.' efforts to obtain Greenland.
Source: mega

People around the world have been protesting the U.S.' efforts to obtain Greenland.

Trump's comments echo his Truth Social post on Sunday, January 18.

"NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that 'you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.' Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!" he wrote.

Venezuelan Politician María Corina Machado Gifted Donald Trump Her Nobel Peace Prize

image of Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado recently gave Donald Trump her Nobel Peace Prize.
Source: mega

Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado recently gave Donald Trump her Nobel Peace Prize.

The U.S. president's angry letter following his Nobel Peace Prize snub comes after last year's recipient, Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado, gifted him the award on Thursday, January 15.

Trump told reporters at the White House, "I had a great meeting yesterday by a person who I have a lot of respect for and she has respect, obviously, for me and our country and she gave me her Nobel Prize."

Machado, 58, made the decision after U.S. forces captured Venezuela's despised leader, Nicolás Maduro, on January 3.

Machado, the opposition leader in the South American country, won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her "tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela."

