12 Celebrities Who Got Divorced the Most: Lana Turner, Elizabeth Taylor and More
Lana Turner – 8 Divorces
Lana Turner was married and divorced eight times.
The Imitation of Life star first tied the knot with Artie Shaw but called it quits after four months. It was followed by her marriages and divorces to Joseph Stephen Crane (twice), Henry J. Topping Jr., Lex Barker, Fred May, Robert Eaton and Ronald Dante.
Turner was unmarried from 1972 until she died in 1995.
Elizabeth Taylor – 7 Divorces
Elizabeth Taylor was married to seven men in the eight weddings she had in her lifetime.
In 1950, then-18-year-old Taylor wed Conrad Hilton Jr. but called it quits eight months later. She then married Michael Wilding, but they split in 1956 and divorced in 1957.
Taylor wed Mike Todd, who died in a plane crash in 1958, before moving on with Eddie Fisher. She divorced the singer in 1964 and married Richard Burton after 10 days.
Although Taylor and Burton divorced in 1974, they remarried in 1975 and split again in 1976. The same year, she married John Warner and divorced in 1992.
She tied the knot with her eighth and final husband, Larry Fortensky, in 1991, but they divorced in 1996.
Jennifer O'Neill – 7 Divorces and 1 Annulment
At 17, Jennifer O'Neill wed her first husband, Dean Rossiter, whom she divorced in 1971. She then married and divorced Joseph Koster (1972 to 1974), Nick De Noia (1975 to 1976), Jeff Barry (1978 to 1979), John Lederer (1979 to 1983) and Richard Alan Brown (1986 to 1989).
O'Neill's next husband was Neil L. Bonin, whom she married in 1992. They annulled their union a year later. She remarried Brown in 1993 but divorced him again after three years.
She has been married to Mervin Sidney Louque Jr. since 1996.
Mickey Rooney – 7 Divorces
In 1942, Mickey Rooney married his first wife, Ava Gardner, only to end their marriage the following year. He then wed Betty Jane Phillips but divorced her in 1949.
His subsequent marriages were to Martha Vickers (1949 to 1951), Elaine Mahnken (1952 to 1958), Barbara Ann Thomason, Carolyn Hockett(1969 to 1975) and Jan Chamberlin.
Rooney's second marriage to Chamberlin lasted until he died in 2014.
Robert Evans – 7 Divorces
Film producer Robert Evans was married seven times before he died in 2019.
He wed Sharon Hugueny in 1961 but divorced her three years later. He soon married his second wife, Camilla Sparv, before moving on with Ali MacGraw, Phyllis George, Catherine Oxenberg, Leslie Ann Woodward and Lady Victoria White.
"She's the only girl I've ever married who's not an actress or an aspiring actress, and you have no idea what a pleasure that is," Evans said of his seventh and final wife in his interview with TIME.
Zsa Zsa Gabor – 7 Divorces and 1 Annulment
Of 's nine marriages, seven ended with divorce and one with an annulment.
She married Burhan Asaf Belge, a Turkish politician, in 1935 but divorced him in 1945. She then wed Conrad Hilton from 1942 to 1947 before marrying and calling it quits with George Sanders after their marriage, which lasted from 1949 to 1954.
Gabor's next husbands were Herbert Hunter (1962 to 1966), Joshua S. Cosden Jr. (1966 to 1967), Jack Ryan (1975 to 1976) and Michael O'Hara (1976 to 1983).
On April 13, 1983, she married Felipe de Alba, but the union was annulled the following day as her divorce from O'Hara was not yet finalized.
Gabor's last husband was Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, whom she wed in 1986.
Larry King – 6 Divorces and 1 Annulment
In 1952, Larry King wed Freda Miller, though their parents annulled their marriage.
King moved on with his second wife, Annette Kaye, but they split in 1961. The radio host married Alene Akins for the first time in the same year, but they divorced in 1963.
King married Mickey Sutphin in 1964 but divorced her in 1967 before tying the knot with Akins again. After his second divorce from the latter, he married Sharon Lepore (1976 to 1983) and Julia Alexander (1990 to 1992).
Larry and Southwick King got back together and married in 1997. However, the late star filed for divorce from her in 2019.
Richard Pryor – 6 Divorces
Richard Pryor married and remarried seven times throughout his lifetime.
He marked his first marriage with Patricia Price in 1961. After their divorce, he wed Shelley Bonis, but they only lasted until 1969.
Pryor married Deborah McGuire in 1977 but divorced the following year. Next was Jennifer Lee, whom he was with from 1981 to 1982 — before his marriage to Flynn Belaine, which was from 1986 to 1987 and 1990 to 1991.
In 2001, he and Lee tried again and remained married until he died in 2005.
Ben Folds – 5 Divorces
Ben Folds' first marriage was to his childhood sweetheart, Anna Goodman, but it only lasted from 1987 to 1991. His next failed marriages were to Kate Rosen (1996 to 1997), Frally Hynes (1999 to 2006), Fleur Stanbrook (2007 to 2011) and Emma Sandall (2017).
Billy Bob Thornton – 5 Divorces
Bad Santa actor Billy Bob Thornton was first married to Melissa Lee Gatlin from 1978 to 1980. He married Toni Lawrence afterward before tying the knot with Cynda Williams (1990 to 1992) and Pietra Dawn Cherniak.
Thornton married his fifth wife, Angelina Jolie, in 2000 but divorced in 2003.
He has been with his sixth wife, Connie Angland, since 2014.
Danielle Steel – 5 Divorces
In 1965, Danielle Steel married Claude-Eric Lazard. After their nine-year marriage ended, she married Danny Zugelder but divorced him after he was convicted of sexual assault.
Her next marriages were to William Toth, John Traina and Tom Perkins.
Pamela Anderson – 5 Divorces
Less than two months after they met on New Year's Eve of 1994, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee tied the knot on February 19, 1995. They ultimately divorced in 1998, paving the way for the model to marry — and divorce — four other men.
Anderson married Kid Rock in July 2006 but divorced him in November 2006. Her next marriage was to Rick Salomon, from 2007 to 2008 and from 2014 to 2015.
She has not been married since her 2022 divorce from Dan Hayhurst, whom she wed on Christmas Eve in 2020.