12 Celebrities Who Got Divorced the Most: Lana Turner, Elizabeth Taylor and More

Elizabeth Taylor was married to seven men in the eight weddings she had in her lifetime.

In 1950, then-18-year-old Taylor wed Conrad Hilton Jr. but called it quits eight months later. She then married Michael Wilding, but they split in 1956 and divorced in 1957.

Taylor wed Mike Todd, who died in a plane crash in 1958, before moving on with Eddie Fisher. She divorced the singer in 1964 and married Richard Burton after 10 days.

Although Taylor and Burton divorced in 1974, they remarried in 1975 and split again in 1976. The same year, she married John Warner and divorced in 1992.

She tied the knot with her eighth and final husband, Larry Fortensky, in 1991, but they divorced in 1996.