12 Most Memorable Emmy Moments Over the Years: From Meryl Streep's Second Win to Viola Davis' Historic Feat

"We are the people," he said in his speech. "We, as artists, are the people that get to change the molecular structure of the hearts and minds of the people who live on this planet. Please don't ever stop doing that. Please don't every stop telling the truth."

The Television Academy acknowledged Billy Porter as the first openly gay Black man to win an Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in FX's drama Pose.

"This is for all the fat girls," she said of her award.

Camryn Manheim scored the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1998 for her work on The Practice. In her acceptance speech, she wowed the crowd by including a message regarding body positivity.

In 2006, Emmy producers put Bob Newhart inside a glass booth with only three hours of breathable air. That way, winners and presenters were forced to keep their choices short to ensure the comedian's survivability.

Instead of only using his speech to thank everyone, Glenn Weiss grabbed the chance to propose to his then-girlfriend and now-wife, Jan Friedlander Svendsen.

The Directors Guild of America-winning director and producer won the Outstanding Director for a Variety Special Award for directing the 2017 Academy Awards. He spoke about his mother, who died two weeks before the ceremony, before hinting at his plans.

"Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things and she adored my girlfriend Jan. Jan, you are the sunshine in my life," Weiss said. "And Mom was right: don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife."

Svendsen joined him onstage and accepted his ring, leaving everyone emotional.