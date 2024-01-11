12 Most Memorable Emmy Moments Over the Years: From Meryl Streep's Second Win to Viola Davis' Historic Feat
Billy Porter Became the First Openly Gay Black Man to Win an Award
The Television Academy acknowledged Billy Porter as the first openly gay Black man to win an Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in FX's drama Pose.
"We are the people," he said in his speech. "We, as artists, are the people that get to change the molecular structure of the hearts and minds of the people who live on this planet. Please don't ever stop doing that. Please don't every stop telling the truth."
Camryn Manheim Promoted Body Positivity
Camryn Manheim scored the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1998 for her work on The Practice. In her acceptance speech, she wowed the crowd by including a message regarding body positivity.
"This is for all the fat girls," she said of her award.
Bob Newhart Was Sealed in a Glass Container
In 2006, Emmy producers put Bob Newhart inside a glass booth with only three hours of breathable air. That way, winners and presenters were forced to keep their choices short to ensure the comedian's survivability.
Fortunately, the ceremony ended three minutes earlier than scheduled.
Glenn Weiss Used the Emmy Awards' Stage to Propose to His Girlfriend
Instead of only using his speech to thank everyone, Glenn Weiss grabbed the chance to propose to his then-girlfriend and now-wife, Jan Friedlander Svendsen.
The Directors Guild of America-winning director and producer won the Outstanding Director for a Variety Special Award for directing the 2017 Academy Awards. He spoke about his mother, who died two weeks before the ceremony, before hinting at his plans.
"Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things and she adored my girlfriend Jan. Jan, you are the sunshine in my life," Weiss said. "And Mom was right: don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife."
Svendsen joined him onstage and accepted his ring, leaving everyone emotional.
Lucille Ball Forgot Her Glasses
In 1975, Lucille Ball appeared onstage to present an award. However, she hit a bump when she realized she did not have her glasses with her. To avoid further disruption, she called someone from the audience to bring her glasses so she could read the cue.
Matthew Perry Kissed Doris Roberts
When Doris Roberts got an award for her work in Everybody Loves Raymond, she also scored a kiss from Matthew Perry, who presented the recognition to her.
"That was worth coming up here for," she said.
Melissa McCarthy Won Like She Was Miss America
The Emmy Awards turned into a Miss America beauty pageant when the nominees for the 2011 Best Actress in a Comedy category lined up onstage to wait for the result. Out of the potential winners, Melissa McCarthy ended up getting the accolade for her role on Mike & Molly.
Merritt Wever Offered a Short Acceptance Speech
Merritt Wever had an overwhelming moment at the Emmy Awards 2013 when she won the award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Nurse Jackie.
Because of the surprising moment, she was only able to deliver a short message before ending it with, "I gotta go, bye."
Meryl Streep Boasted About Her Second Win
"There are some days when I myself think I'm overrated, but not today," Meryl Streep said when she accepted the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie after appearing in the HBO adaptation of Angels in America.
Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård Shared a Kiss
In 2017, Alexander Skarsgård received the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. He also got a kiss from Nicole Kidman after accepting the honor.
Sean Spicer Made an Appearance
The 2017 Emmy Awards audience was surprised when former White House press secretary Sean Spicer appeared at the show where he mimicked Donald Trump.
"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period," he said. "Both in person and around the world."
Viola Davis Made History in 2015
Viola Davis accepted the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in How to Get Away With Murder in 2015, but she also made history at that time as she became the first woman of color to win in the category.