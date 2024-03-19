'It Was Viagra Central': Jenny McCarthy Admits 70-Year-Old Men Visited the Playboy Mansion to Hook Up With Younger Women
Though several former Playboy stars such as Holly Madison and Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal Harris, have shared several shocking stories from their time in the Playboy mansion, Jenny McCarthy insisted the most scandalous thing she ever witnessed there was old men looking for models.
"I was there when [Hefner's] kids were throwing bacon at me in high chairs. It was the perfect time," she revealed during her Monday, March 18, appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
"There was that big Playboy scandal TV special, they asked me to be part of it constantly. I’m like, ‘Listen, I didn’t have that experience. Pamela [Anderson] didn’t have that experience,’" she said of not having any tea to spill. "We were at a different time, I think."
The Masked Singer judge — who joined the brand in the '90s — said she still witnessed R-rated activities, admitting, "There was so much, still, s-- going on with gross celebrities in the grotto areas and stuff like that."
McCarthy, 51, quipped that the parties at the hotspot consisted of "only hot women and the ugliest dudes."
- Playboy Playmate Denies Mansion Was 'Cult-Like,' Claims Hugh Hefner Created A 'Supportive Environment'
- Joy Behar Makes Odd Remark About Her Ex-Lovers, Reveals 'Some Acted Like Ghosts' in the Bedroom
- Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Rachel Bilson's 'Odd' Comments About a Man's Sexual History: 'Why Is It Your Business?'
"Unfortunately, for every 20 guys, it was 1 girl. So the guys were just in heaven. But also the guys were over 70 years old," she continued. "Oh God, they were like, really, really old. It was like viagra central."
The actress also revealed how her Playboy career started, confessing all she did was walk into the company's building.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I was waiting for the elevator and the editor walked by and he said, 'We have a photoshoot going on, do you want to throw on a bikini?'" she shared.
At the time, the bombshell thought she blew her chance, as she admitted she hadn't shaved prior to the photo shoot — however, staff was clearly impressed by her good looks.
"By the time I got home, there was a voicemail on my answering machine that said, ‘We want to test you for Miss October,’" McCarthy concluded.
McCarthy's experience at the mansion is far different than from what Girls Next Door alum Madison shared in her memoir and recent interviews.
To start, the Down the Rabbit Hole author claimed Hefner pitted the women against each other and set out a ton of rules, which included a dress code, curfew and more.
She also alleged that the Playboy founder committed "nonconsensual" acts while being intimate with her.