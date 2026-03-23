Mother of Jude Law's Daughter Claims Chappell Roan's Security Guard Confronted Them After 'Crazy' Drama: 'Overstepped a Boundary'

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Catherine Harding is speaking out after an alleged tense encounter involving her daughter and Chappell Roan’s security team. Harding, who shares 11-year-old daughter Ada with actor Jude Law, broke her silence following what she described as an uncomfortable situation at a hotel in São Paulo. She said she decided to speak out after receiving a flood of messages asking for her side of the story, especially after Roan recently addressed the incident. “Honestly, I didn’t realize it would get this crazy,” Harding said. “A lot of you asked what actually happened.”

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Source: @catcavelli/Instagram Catherine Harding spoke about the hotel incident.

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According to the Irish singer-songwriter, the situation started during breakfast at the hotel, when her daughter noticed the Roan in the garden. “She didn’t have her phone, she didn’t try to take a picture, she didn’t approach her,” Harding explained. “She literally didn’t do anything. She just looked at her and smiled.” Things quickly took a turn, though. Harding said a man she believes was part of Roan’s security team approached them with what she described as a “very aggressive tone.” “Even if [Roan] did send him or she didn’t send him, I don’t know, for me it felt like it really overstepped a boundary,” she said.

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“100 percent this security guard was not a security guard of the hotel,” Harding added. “He looks after artists, so I don’t know if it was her personal security guard, but he was with her. That is all I know.”

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Still, The Voice UK alum made it clear she can’t confirm whether the “Red Wine Supernova” songstress personally told the guard to step in. “I would like to hope not,” she said. “But at the same time, I think that you have a responsibility when you are a celebrity to make sure that the people that work for you and act on your behalf are acting appropriately.”

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Source: @catcavelli/Instagram Jude Law's daughter allegedly saw Chappell Roan at breakfast.

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According to Harding, the guard allegedly scolded them and told her she should teach her daughter to behave better and respect the star's privacy. She said she tried to explain that Ada is just a child who got excited to see a singer she admires. Harding also noted that her daughter is used to being around public figures, since her stepfather, soccer star Jorginho Frello, is well known in Brazil, and insisted that Ada understands boundaries. At one point, Harding said she pushed back, explaining that the hotel was a public space and that, as guests, they had every right to be there. In the end, the experience left a lasting impact.

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“I think she’s a very talented artist. I like her a lot,” Harding shared. “We came all the way to São Paulo to watch the show. It was my daughter’s birthday present…a little bit ruined because we didn’t go to the show last night.”

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Source: @chappellroan/Instagram The family said the situation felt 'aggressive.'

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As OK! previously reported, Frello first vented his frustration on social media. “I went through a very upsetting situation with my family earlier today. My wife is in São Paulo for Lollapalooza Brasil. This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited. She even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire,” Frello wrote. “And the worst part is she didn't even approach her,” he continued. “She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything.”

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Chappell Roan addresses Jorginho’s recent post about his stepdaughter and wife.



She clarifies that the security guard wasn’t her personal security and agrees it was unfair of the guard to assume the child had bad intentions. pic.twitter.com/YNcXlqAvq2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 22, 2026 Source: @PopBase/X

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The athlete claimed the situation escalated when a security guard confronted them. “My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot,” he said. "I don't know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment."

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Source: @catcavelli/Instagram Ada decided not to attend the concert.