'You Shut the F--- Up!': Chappell Roan Yells at Photographer on 2024 MTV VMAs Red Carpet — Watch
Chappell Roan's very first MTV Video Music Awards kicked off with a bang!
While a woman was helping the singer fix her dress' long train as she walked the red carpet at the Wednesday, September 11 event in NYC, someone offscreen reportedly told the star to "shut up."
Roan, 26, pointed at the individual and immediately responded, "You shut the f-- up!"
"Back off," she warned. "Not me, b----."
It's still unclear what exactly led to the person in question to try and shush the pop star in the first place.
Roan carried on after the incident and worked the cameras in a medieval-inspired look that consisted of a light gray and deep burgundy sheer dress and a ton of jewelry that included a large cross necklace, hand armor and super long pointed metal nails.
For the finishing touch, she carried a large sword and was accompanied by a man dressed as a knight.
While talking to a reporter, the vocalist noted her ensemble was part of a secret "theme" that's likely connected to her performance.
The "Hot to Go" crooner's red carpet behavior divided fans, as some thought she acted rude while others came to her defense.
"It just shows her immaturity and the fact that she doesn’t know how to conduct herself, she looks like a classless fool!" one person tweeted, with another claimed, "Chappell was in the right."
"YES CELEBS STANDING UP FOR THEMSELVES," raved a third fan.
As OK! reported, Roan was under fire in late August when she announced she was canceling a few concerts due to "scheduling conflicts."
“I am so sorry & very disappointed,” she noted of the last minute change. “I promise I will be back. I’m heartbroken 💔 thank you for understanding.”
However, fans were quick to notice that one of the canceled shows was on the same day as the VMAs, leading them to claim that she was choosing the spotlight over her admirers.
"She’s not ready for the level of fame she now has," one person said at the time on social media. "She’s super talented, but if you want to make it to the next level you also need self-control and organizational skills, which she seems to struggle with."
"[To be honest] I’m just happy I didn’t end up getting a ticket," another person said.