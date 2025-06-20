or
The Shocking Death of Mr. Big: How Carrie's Heartbreak Sets the Stage for 'And Just Like That'

Photo of Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker
Source: HBO MAX

Mr. Big's sudden death left Carrie heartbroken, setting the emotional tone for the first season of 'And Just Like That.'

By:

June 19 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

The premiere episode of And Just Like That marked a devastating turn for Carrie Bradshaw as her husband, John "Mr. Big" Preston, faces a sudden and tragic demise, effectively ending any further exploration of their love story.

Here's a closer look at the heartbreaking conclusion for Chris Noth's character.

Photo of Chris Noth
Source: HBO MAX

Chris Noth played John 'Mr. Big' Preston in 'S-- and the City' and its sequel series.

How Did Big Die in 'And Just Like That'?

Big's story took a dark twist after he completed an intense Peloton ride at home. Tragically, he suffered a heart attack and collapsed in the shower. Carrie returned from attending Charlotte's daughter's piano recital only to find him dying in their home, ultimately passing away in her arms.

"And just like that … Big died," Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie, poignantly narrated during the finale scene.

The character of Big had a history of heart issues stemming from S-- and the City, where he underwent an angioplasty back in 2003 due to an artery blockage.

Photo of Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth
Source: @MAX/YOUTUBE

Chris Noth’s 'Mr. Big' died in 'And Just Like That.'

Big's Death Set the Tone for 'And Just Like That' Season 1

In the wake of Big's death, the first season of And Just Like That delves into the emotional landscape of Carrie navigating life as a widow.

The funeral in episode 2 sets a somber tone, prompting Carrie to downsize her life. She moved out of their luxury apartment and into a new, spacious place overlooking the Hudson River. After feeling his ghostly presence hovering over her, Carrie eventually returned to her Upper East Side bachelorette pad.

Photo of Mario Cantone, Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson
Source: HBO MAX

After Big's death, 'And Just Like That' follows Carrie as she navigates life as a widow.

As she grapples with her grief, Carrie explores the possibility of Big's infidelity with his ex-wife, Natasha, after discovering he left her $1,000,000 in his will.

This revelation leads to a confrontation with the now-married Natasha, concluding that Big's gesture was rooted in guilt rather than romance.

Adding to the emotional turmoil, Carrie clashes with Big's brother, who insists that his ashes be buried with family members.

In a poignant moment, Carrie travels to Paris and scatters Big's ashes off the Pont des Arts bridge. This location holds deep significance as it's where he found her in the S-- and the City series finale, declaring she was "The One" after years of their tumultuous relationship.

What Did Sarah Jessica Parker Say About Big's Death?

"Big dying was really, really hard to do both professionally and personally," Parker told E! News on May 27, ahead of the premiere of Season 3. "That's not just a thread. It's one of the main arteries that you would struggle to do without. It was really sad to say goodbye to that. It's not like I needed it for my own health or wellbeing, but that was a hugely wonderful story to tell for a lot of years."

Photo of Sarah Jessica Parker
Source: HBO MAX

Sarah Jessica Parker said Big’s death was very hard both professionally and personally.

Big's Death Was Central to Bringing 'And Just Like That' Back as a 'S-- and the City' Revival

"Dying was the origin story. Nobody wanted to come back if [the show] was not going to be different," writer-director-showrunner Michael Patrick King explained to Vanity Fair in December 2021.

"When I told Chris that Mr. Big dies in the first episode, he definitely knew it wasn't going to be the same. And we had to talk about it. He really wanted to talk about why he's dying and what it does for this series. The more we talked about it, the more he understood that it was for Carrie — and Carrie's storyline is it's better to have loved and lost than never have loved at all," King elaborated.

King emphasized that Noth's inclusion and subsequent death were crucial to the revival of S-- and the City, as Noth played Carrie's love interest from the show's inception in 1998.

"I couldn't have done the show without him. I wouldn't have done the show without him. I wouldn't have done the show if Mr. Big didn't die in the last five minutes [of episode 1]. And I also wouldn't have the show if he wasn't so charismatic and charming and alive in the first 40," King shared.

