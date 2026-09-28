or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > MTV VMAs
OK LogoNEWS

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 VMAs: From Teyana Taylor to BLACKPINK's Lisa and More

mtv vmas best dressed celebrities photos
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

Teyana Taylor, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Shaboozey and more stars turned the 2026 MTV VMAs red carpet into their own runway.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 28 2026, Published 7:19 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards turned into a fashion spectacle, thanks to the celebrities whose head-turning looks stole the spotlight.

The Snoop Dogg-hosted ceremony brought together some of the biggest names in music and entertainment at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., on September 27. Beyond the night's memorable moments and major wins, the red carpet delivered plenty of style highlights as stars stepped out in bold silhouettes and statement-making ensembles.

Scroll down to see some of the best dressed celebrities at the 2026 MTV VMAs.

Article continues below advertisement

Adam Lambert

mtv vmas best dressed celebrities photos
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

The MTV Video Music Awards 2026 welcomed some of the biggest and brightest stars in music.

Halloween arrived early for Adam Lambert, who leaned into the spooky season in an all-black, floor-sweeping number with a dramatic train. The theatrical ensemble easily stood out as one of the evening's best looks, topped off with a sculptural "Adam" headpiece that made his appearance impossible to miss.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

BLACKPINK's Lisa

mtv vmas best dressed celebrities photos
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

Snoop Dogg hosted the 2026 MTV VMAs.

BLACKPINK's Lisa turned up!

The "SaWaDiKa" songstress went all in on red, making a striking entrance in a sleek, form-fitting crimson gown offset by a voluminous fur coat and pointed-toe heels.

Article continues below advertisement

Charli XCX

mtv vmas best dressed celebrities photos
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

Snoop Dogg won his first MTV VMA in 1994.

At the 2026 MTV VMAs, Charli XCX exposed her toned midriff in an all-black ensemble consisting of a banded top with draped sleeves and a close-fitting skirt.

Article continues below advertisement

Chloe Bailey

mtv vmas best dressed celebrities photos
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

The 2026 MTV VMAs took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 27.

Sporting an embellished gown with sculpted cutouts and intricate metallic accents, Chloe Bailey looked as though she had stepped straight out of Greek mythology at the 2026 MTV VMAs.

Article continues below advertisement

Ciara Miller

mtv vmas best dressed celebrities photos
Source: Christopher Polk/CBS

The 2026 MTV VMAs aired on CBS.

For the ceremony, Ciara Miller skipped the sweeping gowns and skirts, taking a more daring route in a two-piece look featuring a barely-there leather bra and low-rise pants.

Article continues below advertisement

JoJo

mtv vmas best dressed celebrities photos
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

The show featured a star-studded lineup of performers.

JoJo made one of the night's strongest statements in a black bra top paired with a low-waisted skirt.

MORE ON:
MTV VMAs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Normani

mtv vmas best dressed celebrities photos
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

No preshow aired ahead of the ceremony.

Real-life Barbie? Normani secured her place among the 2026 MTV VMAs' best dressed stars in a dramatic architectural ensemble, complete with an oversized feathered shoulder piece and a flowing pleated skirt.

Article continues below advertisement

Olandria Carthen

mtv vmas best dressed celebrities photos
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

Madonna led the night with 11 nominations.

Olandria Carthen had all eyes on her the moment she stepped onto the red carpet wearing a lace-up corseted mermaid gown with red detailing that ran from the bodice to the hem.

Article continues below advertisement

Raye

mtv vmas best dressed celebrities photos
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

Madonna also opened the ceremony with her first live performance at the show in 23 years.

What a goddess! Raye made an immediate impression in a silver, crystal-encrusted gown with a body-skimming fit.

Article continues below advertisement

Shaboozey

mtv vmas best dressed celebrities photos
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

Taylor Swift received the first-ever Artist Director Honors at the 2026 MTV VMAs.

Shaboozey cut a distinguished gentleman in a sleek black three-piece suit at the 2026 MTV VMAs.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift

mtv vmas best dressed celebrities photos
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

The award 'recognizes groundbreaking music artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling.'

The showgirl also joined the fun! For the event, Taylor Swift slipped into a black-and-silver look, consisting of a black bodice and luminous skirt.

Article continues below advertisement

Teyana Taylor

mtv vmas best dressed celebrities photos
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

Nirvana was also honored with the Video Vanguard Award.

Teyana Taylor ruled the night in a sheer black lace gown with a plunging neckline and feather-trimmed accents. She completed the look with lavish feather detailing and dramatic cuffs.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.