Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 VMAs: From Teyana Taylor to BLACKPINK's Lisa and More
Sept. 28 2026, Published 7:19 a.m. ET
The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards turned into a fashion spectacle, thanks to the celebrities whose head-turning looks stole the spotlight.
The Snoop Dogg-hosted ceremony brought together some of the biggest names in music and entertainment at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., on September 27. Beyond the night's memorable moments and major wins, the red carpet delivered plenty of style highlights as stars stepped out in bold silhouettes and statement-making ensembles.
Scroll down to see some of the best dressed celebrities at the 2026 MTV VMAs.
Adam Lambert
Halloween arrived early for Adam Lambert, who leaned into the spooky season in an all-black, floor-sweeping number with a dramatic train. The theatrical ensemble easily stood out as one of the evening's best looks, topped off with a sculptural "Adam" headpiece that made his appearance impossible to miss.
BLACKPINK's Lisa
BLACKPINK's Lisa turned up!
The "SaWaDiKa" songstress went all in on red, making a striking entrance in a sleek, form-fitting crimson gown offset by a voluminous fur coat and pointed-toe heels.
Charli XCX
At the 2026 MTV VMAs, Charli XCX exposed her toned midriff in an all-black ensemble consisting of a banded top with draped sleeves and a close-fitting skirt.
Chloe Bailey
Sporting an embellished gown with sculpted cutouts and intricate metallic accents, Chloe Bailey looked as though she had stepped straight out of Greek mythology at the 2026 MTV VMAs.
Ciara Miller
For the ceremony, Ciara Miller skipped the sweeping gowns and skirts, taking a more daring route in a two-piece look featuring a barely-there leather bra and low-rise pants.
JoJo
JoJo made one of the night's strongest statements in a black bra top paired with a low-waisted skirt.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Normani
Real-life Barbie? Normani secured her place among the 2026 MTV VMAs' best dressed stars in a dramatic architectural ensemble, complete with an oversized feathered shoulder piece and a flowing pleated skirt.
Olandria Carthen
Olandria Carthen had all eyes on her the moment she stepped onto the red carpet wearing a lace-up corseted mermaid gown with red detailing that ran from the bodice to the hem.
Raye
What a goddess! Raye made an immediate impression in a silver, crystal-encrusted gown with a body-skimming fit.
Shaboozey
Shaboozey cut a distinguished gentleman in a sleek black three-piece suit at the 2026 MTV VMAs.
Taylor Swift
The showgirl also joined the fun! For the event, Taylor Swift slipped into a black-and-silver look, consisting of a black bodice and luminous skirt.
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor ruled the night in a sheer black lace gown with a plunging neckline and feather-trimmed accents. She completed the look with lavish feather detailing and dramatic cuffs.