Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 VMAs: From Teyana Taylor to BLACKPINK's Lisa and More

Teyana Taylor, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Shaboozey and more stars turned the 2026 MTV VMAs red carpet into their own runway.

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards turned into a fashion spectacle, thanks to the celebrities whose head-turning looks stole the spotlight.

The Snoop Dogg-hosted ceremony brought together some of the biggest names in music and entertainment at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., on September 27. Beyond the night's memorable moments and major wins, the red carpet delivered plenty of style highlights as stars stepped out in bold silhouettes and statement-making ensembles.

Scroll down to see some of the best dressed celebrities at the 2026 MTV VMAs.