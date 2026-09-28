The Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 VMAs — From Lisa Rinna to Troye Sivan and More: Photos

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Not every look at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards landed. Held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 27, the MTV VMAs had no shortage of daring fashion choices, with plenty of celebrities making headlines for their jaw-dropping red carpet moments. Still, not every fashion gamble paid off, as several stars stepped out in looks that ultimately fell flat at the event. Scroll down to see which celebrities landed on the worst-dressed list at the 2026 MTV VMAs.

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Bebe Rexha

Source: Christopher Polk/CBS Bebe Rexha revealed designers wouldn't dress her at the 2019 Grammys.

Bebe Rexha brought drama to the 2026 MTV VMAs with her sheer corseted look and lace boots, but the mix of textures and cutouts made the ensemble feel a bit busy overall.

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Haiden Henderson

Source: Todd Williamson/CBS Haiden Henderson attended the 2026 MTV VMAs after announcing his 2027 tour.

A lot was going on with singer-songwriter Haiden Henderson's look, from the structured jacket worn over a bare chest and a loose white shirt to the contrasting textures and a dramatic red drape.

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Harry Jowsey

Source: Todd Williamson/CBS Harry Jowsey revealed whether he would join another dating show.

Podcaster Harry Jowsey looked dapper in the sleek suit — until the eyes traveled down to the trousers, where the fabric bunched heavily at the ankles instead of creating a clean break over his black shoes.

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Keltie Knight

Source: Todd Williamson/CBS Keltie Knight revealed she underwent a facelift at age 41.

For the 2026 MTV VMAs, Keltie Knight made a bold statement in a leopard-print mini dress, which was overpowered even more by the floral appliqués and studded thigh-high boots.

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Lisa Rinna

Source: Todd Williamson/CBS Lisa Rinna also debuted a new hairstyle at the event.

After Kendall Jenner's eyebrow-raising faux nip slip at the 2026 Met Gala, Lisa Rinna appeared to channel a similar provocative look at the 2026 MTV VMAs. She paired the monochrome ensemble with a short, spiky blonde wig.

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Meek

Source: Todd Williamson/CBS Meek made her MTV VMAs debut at the 2026 ceremony.

British singer-songwriter Meek arrived at the ceremony looking as though she was floating in the clouds in a voluminous white tulle mini that swallowed her silhouette.

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PinkPantheress

Source: Todd Williamson/CBS PinkPantheress earned five nominations at the 2026 MTV VMAs.

PinkPantheress could have easily landed on the best-dressed list, but the overall styling kept the look from fully coming together.

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Savannah Demers

Source: Todd Williamson/CBS Savannah Demers joined the stars on the red carpet.

Savannah Demers' look could have turned heads on its own, but the styling of her blush-toned dress lacked the impact needed to make it a true red carpet standout.

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Teddy Swims

Source: Christopher Polk/CBS Teddy Swims paid tribute to George Michael at the 2026 MTV VMAs.

For the event, Teddy Swims kept things simple in an all-black look that felt a little too casual for the VMAs red carpet.

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Troye Sivan

Source: Todd Williamson/CBS Troye Sivan shared who he would want to recreate Madonna's iconic kiss with while at the event.