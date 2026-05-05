Kylie Jenner Ripped Apart Over 'Ridiculous' 2026 Met Gala Look: 'Begging for Attention'

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner's 2026 Met Gala look is raising eyebrows. The reality star, 28, donned a bold haute couture Schiaparelli gown that gave the illusion she had pulled the dress down to her waist. It boasted a figure-hugging, nude corset bustier with fake nipple details and a dramatic cream-colored skirt with intricate bead work adorning the front and train.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/instagram Kylie Jenner's dress turned heads.

'She's Trying So Hard to Stay Relevant'

Source: mega The beauty mogul's look is being roasted online.

The flowing train was so massive, it required multiple people to assist her in walking the iconic red carpet. "The dress feels like it’s slipping away," celebrity hairstylist Iggy Rosales explained to Vogue. "It becomes this living sculpture." However, not everyone was impressed, with many commenters on social media branding the look "ridiculous." "She forgot to pull her dress up before she left the house," one person wrote, while another said, "Anything to be viral I guess."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega 'She forgot to put on the dress,' one person wrote on social media.

"She forgot to put on the dress! Disgusting display of begging for attention!" a third chimed in. Someone else sounded off, "What the 'f' is she wearing?!! She's trying so hard to stay relevant that she'll come out looking that ridiculous??!!" Others ruthlessly branded the head-turning couture gown "horrible," "trash" and "in poor taste."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Kylie Jenner also debuted bleached brows.

Before hitting the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Jenner was seen leaving her New York City hotel — though she was more covered up then, wearing a silky champagne wrap around her shoulders. The cosmetics company founder also notably sported bleached eyebrows and a retro-inspired hairdo that saw her raven mane styled in delicate curls. Chunky pearl-embellished earrings, a matching necklace and pointy, cream-toned backless pumps with a slim strap across the top tied the statement look together.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Could Be Headed for Splitsville

Source: mega Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship reportedly isn't so solid.

Jenner's solo appearance at the star-studded Meta Gala coincides with reports that her relationship with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet might be over soon, as insiders told OK! the couple is "definitely" heading toward a breakup. One source close to the Oscar-nominated actor said: "There is a feeling that Timothée is culturally and intellectually operating on a totally different level than Jenner, and there's the feeling in the industry his relationship with Kylie has blurred that image in ways that have not helped him professionally."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega It's unclear why the actor didn't accompany his girlfriend to the gala.