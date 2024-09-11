7 Controversial VMAs Performances: Miley Cyrus' Twerk-Filled Dance to Fifth Harmony's Camila Cabello Dig and More

Jay-Z and Alicia Keys were enjoying the performance of their hit track, "Empire State of Mind," when Lil Mama suddenly joined the pair, sparking backlash.

Years after the blunder, she appeared on "The Jay Hill Podcast" and opened up about the aftermath.

"I had to deal with Ed Lover on the radio in the morning, Wendy Williams, Angie Martinez, who talked to Jay, and he was just like, ‘Yeah, you know. I didn’t like it.’ He was so angry and I was just trying my best to do everything I could do," said Lil Mama while tearing up.

She added, "After a while, I was like, 'Forgive yourself, bro. Move forward.' Bro, I was hurt. I was depressed. I was like, 'Yo, what’s going on?' And then you got everybody telling you, 'You're doing bad.' People pointing at you, like, 'What did you do?'"

The incident took a toll on her mental health, but she reportedly bounced back after realizing how "blessed" she was.