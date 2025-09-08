PHOTOS 2025 MTV VMAs Worst Dressed Celebs: Chance the Rapper, Megan Stalter, Frankie Grande and More Source: MEGA These celebrities made headlines for all the wrong reasons! OK! Staff Sept. 7 2025, Published 8:46 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

The celebrities went all out for the 2025 MTV VMAs — except some looks fell flat. On Sunday, September 7, these A-listers took the music world by storm when they walked the red carpet at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. Scroll through the gallery below to see the worst looks of the night.

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Stalter

Source: MEGA

The actress went for a different look, sporting a white dress, which she paired with a Dunkin' cup. During an interview, she said she hoped she would run into her "girl" Sabrina Carpenter. "I went blonde for you, girl!" she shouted pre-show. She also gave a shout-out to Dunkin', saying, "This morning, I did a little run to Dunkin' Donuts, and I got my favorite delicious coffee from them. Dunkin' girl!"

Article continues below advertisement

Frankie Grande

Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, sported a yellow and black striped top and bottom for the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

Zara Larsson

Source: MEGA

Zara Larsson wore a sheer dress, adorned with flowers.

Article continues below advertisement

Chance the Rapper

Source: MEGA

Chance the Rapper drove fans crazy when he appeared in a very casual outfit to the awards show. "Does he not have good clothes at home?" one person asked, while another said, "What is this outfit?" A third person added, "Why does he dress like a kid on his first day of school?" while a fourth joked, "... looking like the first day of fourth grade." "Looks like he just got off an airplane," a fifth person exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

GloRilla

Source: MEGA

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

GloRilla sported a plaid dress, adding a matching jacket to the photo opportunity. She also added a pink bag to her look.

Article continues below advertisement

Rebecca Black

Source: MEGA

Rebecca Black sported a plunging top, which she paired with a white, long skirt and platform shoes.

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton

Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton showed up in a black outfit that looked like it was in the shape of fire flames. The star walked the carpet with her sister Nicky Hilton.

Article continues below advertisement

Ice Spice

Source: MEGA

Ice Spice wore a corset top with a blue bottom to the awards show while showing off her pink hair.

Article continues below advertisement

Conan Gray

Source: MEGA