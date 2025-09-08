or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > VMAS
OK LogoPHOTOS

2025 MTV VMAs Worst Dressed Celebs: Chance the Rapper, Megan Stalter, Frankie Grande and More

photo of Chance the Rapper, Megan Stalter, Frankie Grande.
Source: MEGA

These celebrities made headlines for all the wrong reasons!

Profile Image

Sept. 7 2025, Published 8:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The celebrities went all out for the 2025 MTV VMAs — except some looks fell flat.

On Sunday, September 7, these A-listers took the music world by storm when they walked the red carpet at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the worst looks of the night.

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Stalter

mtv vmas megan salter
Source: MEGA

The actress went for a different look, sporting a white dress, which she paired with a Dunkin' cup.

During an interview, she said she hoped she would run into her "girl" Sabrina Carpenter.

"I went blonde for you, girl!" she shouted pre-show.

She also gave a shout-out to Dunkin', saying, "This morning, I did a little run to Dunkin' Donuts, and I got my favorite delicious coffee from them. Dunkin' girl!"

Article continues below advertisement

Frankie Grande

mtv vmas frankie grande
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, sported a yellow and black striped top and bottom for the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

Zara Larsson

mtv vmas zara larson
Source: MEGA

Zara Larsson wore a sheer dress, adorned with flowers.

Article continues below advertisement

Chance the Rapper

mv vmas chance the rapper
Source: MEGA

Chance the Rapper drove fans crazy when he appeared in a very casual outfit to the awards show.

"Does he not have good clothes at home?" one person asked, while another said, "What is this outfit?"

A third person added, "Why does he dress like a kid on his first day of school?" while a fourth joked, "... looking like the first day of fourth grade."

"Looks like he just got off an airplane," a fifth person exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

GloRilla

mtv vmas worst dressed glorilla
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
VMAS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

GloRilla sported a plaid dress, adding a matching jacket to the photo opportunity. She also added a pink bag to her look.

Article continues below advertisement

Rebecca Black

mtv vmas rebecca black
Source: MEGA

Rebecca Black sported a plunging top, which she paired with a white, long skirt and platform shoes.

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton

mtv vmas worst dressed paris hilton
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton showed up in a black outfit that looked like it was in the shape of fire flames.

The star walked the carpet with her sister Nicky Hilton.

Article continues below advertisement

Ice Spice

mtv vmas worst dressed ice spice
Source: MEGA

Ice Spice wore a corset top with a blue bottom to the awards show while showing off her pink hair.

Article continues below advertisement

Conan Gray

mtv vmas connan gray
Source: MEGA

Conan Gray went full-on pirate for his night out.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.