PHOTOS 2025 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Tate McRae and More Stun on Red Carpet — Photos Source: MEGA Celebrities stunned on the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 7 2025, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

It'll be tough to decide who gets the Moon Person for most fashionable at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards — as Hollywood was looking hot on this year's red carpet. On Sunday, September 7, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Tate McRae, and several more iconic stars stepped out in stunning ensembles at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. Keep scrolling to see your favorite celebrities rock the red carpet at the VMAs.

Sabrina Carpenter

Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter added a pop of color to old Hollywood couture.

Carpenter was giving full Hollywood glam in a red-hot lace gown. The spicy long-sleeved, turtleneck dress tightly hugged her body and was paired with a lilac boa. The "Please Please Please" singer styled her hair with bombshell blonde curls.

Doja Cat

Source: MEGA Doja Cat styled a custom Balmain mini dress.

What a "Woman"! Doja Cat wowed in a custom pastel yellow and blue Balmain mini dress — which featured a cleavage-baring neckline and purple accents. She accessorized her look with a lipstick-shaped Judith Leiber clutch.

Tate McRae

Source: MEGA Tate McRae's tiny underwear peeked through her dress' sheer design.

McRae looked angelic in a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin white gown and matching Stuart Weitzman white heels. Her underwear could be seen through the sheer fabric.

Ariana Grande

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande wore a classy polka dot style to the 2025 VMAs.

Ariana Grande blessed the MTV VMAs red carpet for the first time in five years — and she didn't disappoint! The "We Can't Be Friends" singer donned a black strapless dress with trendy white polka dots and a ruffled pink peplum. The custom Fendi gown was styled by Law Roach.

Ashlee Simpson

Source: MEGA Ashlee Simpson posed in a black cut-out dress.

After a 17-year hiatus, Ashlee Simpson looked gorgeous at the MTV VMAs in a black dress with alluring cut-outs.

LL Cool J

Source: MEGA The 2025 MTV VMAs host, LL Cool J, looked fashionable in a plaid coat.

LL Cool J — who is hosting the 2025 MTV VMAs — looked dapper in a plaid coat, a white button-up shirt and brown pants.

Megan Moroney

Source: MEGA Megan Moroney donned a two-piece white and silver design.

Megan Moroney's two-piece set featured a white silk skirt and a bedazzled silver halter top. It was paired with a fancy updo.

Lenny Kravitz

Source: MEGA Lenny Kravitz was ready for fall in a plaid blazer and matching pants.

Lenny Kravitz leaned into fall fashion in a plaid blazer and matching trousers.

The Kid Laroi

Source: MEGA The Kid Laroi wore an all-white oversized suit.

The Kid Laroi went for a slightly oversized all-white suit ensemble.

Nikki Glaser

Source: MEGA Nikki Glaser always looks good on the red carpet!

Nikki Glaser went for an open-back style in a floor-length black gown.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Source: MEGA Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi stunned in black platform sandals and a patterned mini dress.

Not sure where the beach is, but Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi stunned in a patterned mini dress, a black blazer and matching open-toed platform sandals.

Alix Earle

Source: MEGA Alix Earle's side cleavage nearly spilled out of her white mini dress.

Alix Earle showed off some side cleavage in a white mini dress at the 2025 MTV VMAs ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut.

Ice Spice

Source: MEGA Ice Spice was nearly unrecognizable in hot pink hair.

Ice Spice looked nearly unrecognizable as she traded her signature orange hair for hot pink tresses.

Paris Hilton

Source: MEGA Paris Hilton's statement style featured black flames.

Paris Hilton's fiery black look received mixed reactions from fans, as some weren't obsessed with the leather design.

Zara Larsson

Source: MEGA Zara Larsson left little to the imagination in a sheer blue mini dress.