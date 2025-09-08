2025 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Tate McRae and More Stun on Red Carpet — Photos
It'll be tough to decide who gets the Moon Person for most fashionable at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards — as Hollywood was looking hot on this year's red carpet.
On Sunday, September 7, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Tate McRae, and several more iconic stars stepped out in stunning ensembles at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.
Keep scrolling to see your favorite celebrities rock the red carpet at the VMAs.
Sabrina Carpenter
Carpenter was giving full Hollywood glam in a red-hot lace gown. The spicy long-sleeved, turtleneck dress tightly hugged her body and was paired with a lilac boa.
The "Please Please Please" singer styled her hair with bombshell blonde curls.
Doja Cat
What a "Woman"!
Doja Cat wowed in a custom pastel yellow and blue Balmain mini dress — which featured a cleavage-baring neckline and purple accents.
She accessorized her look with a lipstick-shaped Judith Leiber clutch.
Tate McRae
McRae looked angelic in a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin white gown and matching Stuart Weitzman white heels. Her underwear could be seen through the sheer fabric.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande blessed the MTV VMAs red carpet for the first time in five years — and she didn't disappoint!
The "We Can't Be Friends" singer donned a black strapless dress with trendy white polka dots and a ruffled pink peplum. The custom Fendi gown was styled by Law Roach.
Ashlee Simpson
After a 17-year hiatus, Ashlee Simpson looked gorgeous at the MTV VMAs in a black dress with alluring cut-outs.
LL Cool J
LL Cool J — who is hosting the 2025 MTV VMAs — looked dapper in a plaid coat, a white button-up shirt and brown pants.
Megan Moroney
Megan Moroney's two-piece set featured a white silk skirt and a bedazzled silver halter top. It was paired with a fancy updo.
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz leaned into fall fashion in a plaid blazer and matching trousers.
The Kid Laroi
The Kid Laroi went for a slightly oversized all-white suit ensemble.
Nikki Glaser
Nikki Glaser went for an open-back style in a floor-length black gown.
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
Not sure where the beach is, but Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi stunned in a patterned mini dress, a black blazer and matching open-toed platform sandals.
Alix Earle
Alix Earle showed off some side cleavage in a white mini dress at the 2025 MTV VMAs ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut.
Ice Spice
Ice Spice looked nearly unrecognizable as she traded her signature orange hair for hot pink tresses.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton's fiery black look received mixed reactions from fans, as some weren't obsessed with the leather design.
Zara Larsson
Zara Larsson barely covered up in blue underwear and a matching sheer blue mini dress with floral accents.