or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Chance the Rapper
OK LogoNEWS

Chance the Rapper Torn Apart Over His Questionable 2025 VMAs Outfit: 'Looking Like the First Day of Fourth Grade'

photo of Chance the Rapper.
Source: MEGA

Chance the Rapper's outfit at the 2025 VMAs had people turning their heads — for the wrong reasons!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 7 2025, Published 7:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Chance the Rapper's outfit shocked fans when he walked the red carpet at the 2025 VMAs on Sunday, September 7.

The singer, 32, wore a long-sleeved dark sweatshirt with black pants and sneakers, but fans couldn't get over him carrying a backpack while posing for the cameras.

Of course, social media quickly went in on the 'fit.

Article continues below advertisement

Chance the Rapper's Outfit Sparks Backlash

image of Chance the Rapper's outfit sparked backlash.
Source: MEGA

Chance the Rapper's outfit sparked backlash.

"Does he not have good clothes at home?" one person asked, while another said, "What is this outfit?"

A third person added, "Why does he dress like a kid on his first day of school?" while a fourth joked, "... looking like the first day of fourth grade."

"Looks like he just got off an airplane," a fifth person exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Chance the Rapper's New Album

MORE ON:
Chance the Rapper

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Chance the Rapper split from Kirsten Corley in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Chance the Rapper split from Kirsten Corley in 2024.

Chance's recent outing comes after he dropped his first album in six years, called Star Line.

The performer described the new work of art as his “most expansive work.”

“It covers a lot of different areas in my life,” he said in an interview.

The star also reflected on his life in the last six years, which includes his divorce from Kirsten Corley, whom he shares two children with.

“It’s always just a good thing to, as an artist … release and to like, you know, just share with the world,” he added.

Chance the Rapper's Divorce Explained

image of Chance the Rapper shares two girls with his ex.
Source: MEGA

Chance the Rapper shares two girls with his ex.

The former flames got married in 2019, but announced their separation last year on Instagram. Corley filed for divorce in December 2024.

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” the statement from Instagram read at the time. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

“God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together,” the message continued. “We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you.”

Chance the Rapper made it clear that his priorities are straight.

“You know, family is like one of the biggest things for me, for [Corley], for my kids, for my mom and dad, so I think the most important thing for anybody that’s ever navigating [parenting after a divorce] is making sure that you keep an environment for the kids where they understand that [family is] the priority,” he said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.