Chance the Rapper Torn Apart Over His Questionable 2025 VMAs Outfit: 'Looking Like the First Day of Fourth Grade'
Chance the Rapper's outfit shocked fans when he walked the red carpet at the 2025 VMAs on Sunday, September 7.
The singer, 32, wore a long-sleeved dark sweatshirt with black pants and sneakers, but fans couldn't get over him carrying a backpack while posing for the cameras.
Of course, social media quickly went in on the 'fit.
Chance the Rapper's Outfit Sparks Backlash
"Does he not have good clothes at home?" one person asked, while another said, "What is this outfit?"
A third person added, "Why does he dress like a kid on his first day of school?" while a fourth joked, "... looking like the first day of fourth grade."
"Looks like he just got off an airplane," a fifth person exclaimed.
Chance the Rapper's New Album
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Chance's recent outing comes after he dropped his first album in six years, called Star Line.
The performer described the new work of art as his “most expansive work.”
“It covers a lot of different areas in my life,” he said in an interview.
The star also reflected on his life in the last six years, which includes his divorce from Kirsten Corley, whom he shares two children with.
“It’s always just a good thing to, as an artist … release and to like, you know, just share with the world,” he added.
Chance the Rapper's Divorce Explained
The former flames got married in 2019, but announced their separation last year on Instagram. Corley filed for divorce in December 2024.
“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” the statement from Instagram read at the time. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”
“God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together,” the message continued. “We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you.”
Chance the Rapper made it clear that his priorities are straight.
“You know, family is like one of the biggest things for me, for [Corley], for my kids, for my mom and dad, so I think the most important thing for anybody that’s ever navigating [parenting after a divorce] is making sure that you keep an environment for the kids where they understand that [family is] the priority,” he said.