Chance the Rapper Torn Apart Over His Questionable 2025 VMAs Outfit: 'Looking Like the First Day of Fourth Grade'

Chance the Rapper's outfit shocked fans when he walked the red carpet at the 2025 VMAs on Sunday, September 7. The singer, 32, wore a long-sleeved dark sweatshirt with black pants and sneakers, but fans couldn't get over him carrying a backpack while posing for the cameras. Of course, social media quickly went in on the 'fit.

Chance the Rapper's Outfit Sparks Backlash

Source: MEGA Chance the Rapper's outfit sparked backlash.

"Does he not have good clothes at home?" one person asked, while another said, "What is this outfit?" A third person added, "Why does he dress like a kid on his first day of school?" while a fourth joked, "... looking like the first day of fourth grade." "Looks like he just got off an airplane," a fifth person exclaimed.

Chance the Rapper's New Album

Source: MEGA Chance the Rapper split from Kirsten Corley in 2024.

Chance's recent outing comes after he dropped his first album in six years, called Star Line. The performer described the new work of art as his “most expansive work.” “It covers a lot of different areas in my life,” he said in an interview. The star also reflected on his life in the last six years, which includes his divorce from Kirsten Corley, whom he shares two children with. “It’s always just a good thing to, as an artist … release and to like, you know, just share with the world,” he added.

Chance the Rapper's Divorce Explained

Source: MEGA Chance the Rapper shares two girls with his ex.