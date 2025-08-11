PHOTOS Saddle Up! 7 Must-See Western Series Streaming on Netflix Right Now Source: NETFLIX Western-themed entertainment transcends the boundaries of time and location, often evoking a sense of adventure that resonates with audiences everywhere. OK! Staff Aug. 11 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

We're diving into the nine best Western series currently available on Netflix, each offering its unique twist on the genre.

Godless (2017)

Set in 1884, Godless stars Jack O'Connell as Roy Goode, a wounded outlaw fleeing the wrath of his mentor, the dangerously unpredictable Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels). Roy finds refuge in La Belle, N.M., a town predominantly inhabited by women. Here, he surrenders to the sheriff (Scoot McNairy) and the stories of La Belle's inhabitants unfold. With its stronger female presence, this series carves out a fresh perspective in the Western landscape. If you're not hooked within the first four minutes, you might want to hit the trail! Cast: Jack O'Connell, Michelle Dockery, Scoot McNairy, Merritt Wever, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Sam Waterston, Jeff Daniels Watch Godless: On Netflix

American Primeval (2025)

American Primeval transports viewers to 1857 amidst the Utah War, revealing the violent clash between the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the local culture. The series follows Sara Rowell's (Betty Gilpin) trek from Philadelphia as she journeys to meet her husband in California, with the rugged Isaac Reed (Taylor Kitsch) at her side as a guide. Expect a b----- encounter as ancient rivalries intertwine with the rise of Brigham Young (Kim Coates). Watch American Primeval: On Netflix Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Derek Hinkey

Song of the Bandits (2023)

Who says Westerns must unfold in the American West? Song of the Bandits takes viewers to the 1920s during Korea's Japanese occupation. The series follows Yoon (Kim Nam-gil) as he traverses to Gando, China, in search of Choi Chung-soo (Yoo Jae-myung). Joined by former ally Kim Seon-bok (Cha Chung-hwa), who now deals firearms, their relationship deepens amid the tensions of a lawless territory. This slow-burn drama rewards viewers with rich storytelling if they hang on for the ride. Watch Song of the Bandits: On Netflix Cast: Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Hyun-wook, Lee Ho-jung, Cha Chung-hwa, Ko Kyu-pil

Ransom Canyon (2025–present)

In Ransom Canyon, Josh Duhamel portrays Staten Kirkland, a grieving father who lost both his wife and teen son. Enter Quinn (Minka Kelly), the late wife's best friend, who steps in to help him navigate his sorrow. The series explores the complex dynamics among three ranching families vying for land, while they also grapple with the encroachment of Austin Water and Power, which threatens their livelihood. The soapy twists are hard to resist! Watch Ransom Canyon: On Netflix Cast: Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, James Brolin

Territory (2024)

Territory offers a unique twist on the genre from Down Under, combining family drama with cattle ranching intrigue. The story revolves around Marianne Station, Australia's largest cattle operation, and its patriarch Colin Lawson (Robert Taylor), who faces challenges when his designated heir, Daniel (Jake Ryan), dies unexpectedly. Now, the battle to determine the next successor is filled with tension, laughter and unexpected drama. Watch Territory: On Netflix

Wynonna Earp (2016–2022)

The longest-running series on this list, Wynonna Earp, combines Western elements with sci-fi excitement. Melanie Scrofano stars as Wynonna, the great-great-granddaughter of Wyatt Earp, who learns on her 27th birthday of her power to banish reincarnated outlaws thanks to a magic gun. Set in the town of Purgatory, Wynonna confronts supernatural forces while exploring her family legacy. This genre-bending series has earned a devoted fanbase and critical acclaim. Watch Wynonna Earp: On Netflix

That Dirty Black Bag (2022)

