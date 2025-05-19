Will There Be 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2? What to Know About the Next Installment

Following the Ransom Canyon season finale, Netflix has not officially announced whether the series will be renewed for a second season. However, creator April Blair expressed hope that viewers would "want more" after watching the hit show.

"My favorite feeling is when a show ends, and you don't want it to end, and you just want more," she told Tudum. "It makes you feel warm and familiar, and you don't want to let go. That is how I hope people feel. It's how I feel about the show watching it."

In addition, Minka Kelly, who plays Quinn O'Grady, shared her hopes for her character and Josh Duhamel's Staten Kirkland in a potential second season.

"I hope for Staten to get his stuff together. I hope for him to get healthy and to find a way to manage his grief in a more healthy way," she told Deadline in April, adding she wants her character to step back from her love life and focus on "thriving with her businesses and her friendships."

Meanwhile, Duhamel said he would like his character to "work through this s---" in the next installment of Ransom Canyon.