Will There Be 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2? What to Know About the Next Installment
Will There Be a 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2?
Following the Ransom Canyon season finale, Netflix has not officially announced whether the series will be renewed for a second season. However, creator April Blair expressed hope that viewers would "want more" after watching the hit show.
"My favorite feeling is when a show ends, and you don't want it to end, and you just want more," she told Tudum. "It makes you feel warm and familiar, and you don't want to let go. That is how I hope people feel. It's how I feel about the show watching it."
In addition, Minka Kelly, who plays Quinn O'Grady, shared her hopes for her character and Josh Duhamel's Staten Kirkland in a potential second season.
"I hope for Staten to get his stuff together. I hope for him to get healthy and to find a way to manage his grief in a more healthy way," she told Deadline in April, adding she wants her character to step back from her love life and focus on "thriving with her businesses and her friendships."
Meanwhile, Duhamel said he would like his character to "work through this s---" in the next installment of Ransom Canyon.
What Could 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2 Be About?
While the plot for a potential Ransom Canyon Season 2 remains under wraps, viewers can expect the next installment to provide answers to the cliffhangers left by the first season.
"I wanted to do something that felt big and escapist and had the romance, the drama, and the mystery, and have it all wrapped up in one package," Blair revealed. "For me, old Westerns did have a romance and drama to them, so it leans into a more bygone era. I'm always trying to balance those things, and these intergenerational love stories."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Who Is in the Cast of 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2?
In addition to Duhamel and Kelly, several cast members might return for Season 2, including Lizzy Greene, Eoin Macken, Kate Burton, Brett Cullen and Jack Schumacher.
As for James Brolin, he is unlikely to return after his character, Cap Fuller, died during the first season.
When Might 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2 Premiere?
Since Netflix has not yet renewed Ransom Canyon for a second season, a potential release date remains unknown.
However, in April, Blair gave a positive update regarding the next season.
"We've already started the writers' room, even though the show hasn't been picked up to series yet for season 2," she told TV Insider.