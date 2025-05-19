or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Netflix
OK LogoPHOTOS

Will There Be 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2? What to Know About the Next Installment

ransom canyon season cast release date more
Source: NETFLIX

Following the 'Ransom Canyon' season finale, here's what might be stirring on the horizon for the Netflix series.

By:

May 19 2025, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Will There Be a 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2?

ransom canyon season cast release date more
Source: NETFLIX

'Ransom Canyon' creator April Blair said she hopes viewers will want to see more episodes after watching the first season.

Following the Ransom Canyon season finale, Netflix has not officially announced whether the series will be renewed for a second season. However, creator April Blair expressed hope that viewers would "want more" after watching the hit show.

"My favorite feeling is when a show ends, and you don't want it to end, and you just want more," she told Tudum. "It makes you feel warm and familiar, and you don't want to let go. That is how I hope people feel. It's how I feel about the show watching it."

In addition, Minka Kelly, who plays Quinn O'Grady, shared her hopes for her character and Josh Duhamel's Staten Kirkland in a potential second season.

"I hope for Staten to get his stuff together. I hope for him to get healthy and to find a way to manage his grief in a more healthy way," she told Deadline in April, adding she wants her character to step back from her love life and focus on "thriving with her businesses and her friendships."

Meanwhile, Duhamel said he would like his character to "work through this s---" in the next installment of Ransom Canyon.

Article continues below advertisement

What Could 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2 Be About?

ransom canyon season cast release date more
Source: NETFLIX

Netflix has not officially announced the renewal of 'Ransom Canyon.'

While the plot for a potential Ransom Canyon Season 2 remains under wraps, viewers can expect the next installment to provide answers to the cliffhangers left by the first season.

"I wanted to do something that felt big and escapist and had the romance, the drama, and the mystery, and have it all wrapped up in one package," Blair revealed. "For me, old Westerns did have a romance and drama to them, so it leans into a more bygone era. I'm always trying to balance those things, and these intergenerational love stories."

MORE ON:
Netflix

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is in the Cast of 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2?

ransom canyon season cast release date more
Source: NETFLIX

'Ransom Canyon' premiered on Netflix on April 17.

In addition to Duhamel and Kelly, several cast members might return for Season 2, including Lizzy Greene, Eoin Macken, Kate Burton, Brett Cullen and Jack Schumacher.

As for James Brolin, he is unlikely to return after his character, Cap Fuller, died during the first season.

When Might 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2 Premiere?

ransom canyon season cast release date more
Source: NETFLIX

'Ransom Canyon' offered 10 episodes in its first season.

Since Netflix has not yet renewed Ransom Canyon for a second season, a potential release date remains unknown.

However, in April, Blair gave a positive update regarding the next season.

"We've already started the writers' room, even though the show hasn't been picked up to series yet for season 2," she told TV Insider.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.