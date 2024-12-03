Everything to Know About My Chemical Romance Former Drummer Bob Bryar's Death

Bob Bryar, former drummer for the rock band My Chemical Romance, was found dead in his Tennessee home on November 27. He was 44.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ he was last seen alive on November 4. Authorities found no signs of foul play in the scene, as all the musician's valuables and music equipment were untouched.

Bryar's cause and manner of death were not immediately disclosed, but a medical examiner reportedly started performing an autopsy to determine what exactly happened to him.