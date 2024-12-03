Everything to Know About My Chemical Romance Former Drummer Bob Bryar's Death
Bob Bryar Was Found Dead Before Thanksgiving
Bob Bryar, former drummer for the rock band My Chemical Romance, was found dead in his Tennessee home on November 27. He was 44.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ he was last seen alive on November 4. Authorities found no signs of foul play in the scene, as all the musician's valuables and music equipment were untouched.
Bryar's cause and manner of death were not immediately disclosed, but a medical examiner reportedly started performing an autopsy to determine what exactly happened to him.
Bob Bryar's Body Was 'Badly Decomposed' When He Was Discovered
Bryar's body was badly decomposed when he was found in his home, sources told TMZ. Animal Control also came to the house and took two dogs away, the insiders added.
My Chemical Romance Issued a Statement After Bob Bryar's Death
Following Bryar's death, a spokesperson for My Chemical Romance issued an initial statement which read, "The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob's passing."
Bob Bryar Shared Final Social Media Posts 1 Day After He Was Last Seen Alive
On November 5, a day after being last seen in public, Bryar shared several tweets about the U.S. election and Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington.
"[Emily Armstrong] is destroying, shredding faces and making chester proud. she was the perfect choice. AND she had to deal with the initial hate. that s--- is hard. trust me. word up," Bryar tweeted, referring to Linkin Park's new lead vocalist.
A Look Back at His Career With My Chemical Romance
Bryar joined My Chemical Romance in 2004 amid the band's tour with The Used, replacing original drummer Matt Pelissier. He notably played drums on the 2006 album The Black Parade and performed tracks in Conventional Weapons and Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.
Reflecting on his decision to move on from being The Used's sound technician, he said in a 2016 interview with Alternative Press: "I left a very good touring gig where I was tour managing and doing sound. I left that job to join a band that was filthy, had s----- gear, a smashed-up, smoking, death-trap van and was poor. They smelled bad, too."
He added, "I was so happy to receive the offer. Long before we recorded 'Welcome to the Black Parade,' I knew that [MCR] were special and I wanted in. I wanted to help evolve the band and be able to shred with them every night."
Bryar officially retired from the music industry in 2014 and started focusing on his career in real estate.