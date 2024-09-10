or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chester Bennington
OK LogoNEWS

Chester Bennington's Son Receiving Death Threats After Slamming Linkin Park for Replacing His Late Dad With Controversial Singer

Composite photo of Chester and Jamie Bennington
Source: mega;@thepicturepiecesarchive/instagram

Chester Bennington's son Jamie isn't happy with Linkin Park's recent decisions.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Chester Bennington's son Jamie is being sent death threats online after he expressed his disappointment over Linkin Park replacing his late father with controversial singer Emily Armstrong.

This week, Jamie took to Instagram to publicize some of the horrible messages he's been receiving from the band's fans, noting they clearly don't understand what his dad — who committed suicide in 2017 at age 41 — stood for if they have no issue with cyberbullying.

Article continues below advertisement
chester bennington son death threats slamming linkin park controversial singer
Source: @thepicturepiecesarchive/instagram

Chester Bennington's son Jamie claimed he's receiving deaths threats after he shaded Linkin Park for hiring Emily Armstrong.

Jamie, 28, said he'll be attending the group's show on Wednesday, September 11, though he's been unable to connect with anyone over security matters, writing on his Instagram Story on September 10, "If anything happens to me or my partner while we are attending this concert it is on @linkinpark."

Article continues below advertisement
chester bennington son death threats slamming linkin park controversial singer
Source: mega

Chester Bennington, who struggled with drug abuse and depression, took his own life in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie came under fire by some fans earlier this month when the rockers introduced Armstrong, 38, as their lead singer. The 28-year-old was particularly upset over the choice as Armstrong, a Scientologist, supported Danny Masterson during his rape trial. Meanwhile, his late father was a victim of sexual abuse. (Masterson was eventually found guilty and began a 30-year jail sentence in December.)

Article continues below advertisement
chester bennington son death threats slamming linkin park controversial singer
Source: @linkinpark/instagram

Emily Armstrong apologized for supporting Danny Masterson in his rape trial.

Article continues below advertisement

In a social media post, Jamie targeted band member Mike Shinoda, 47, telling him he "quietly erased my father’s life and legacy in real time… during international suicide prevention month."

"You betrayed the trust loaned to you by decades of fans and supporting human beings including myself. We trusted you to be the bigger, better person. To be the change. Because you promised us that was your intention," he concluded. "Now you’re just senile and tone deaf."

MORE ON:
Chester Bennington
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

In the wake of the drama, Armstrong released a message to explain her relationship with Masterson.

"I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him," she confessed of the That '70 Show actor, 48. "I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty. To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes."

Article continues below advertisement
chester bennington son death threats slamming linkin park controversial singer
Source: mega

Linkin Park is releasing new music for the first time since 2017.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The "In the End" crooners are releasing their new album, From Zero, on November 14, marking their first new music since Chester's tragic passing. They'll also be playing a handful of concerts around the world starting later this month.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.