Chester Bennington's Son Receiving Death Threats After Slamming Linkin Park for Replacing His Late Dad With Controversial Singer
Chester Bennington's son Jamie is being sent death threats online after he expressed his disappointment over Linkin Park replacing his late father with controversial singer Emily Armstrong.
This week, Jamie took to Instagram to publicize some of the horrible messages he's been receiving from the band's fans, noting they clearly don't understand what his dad — who committed suicide in 2017 at age 41 — stood for if they have no issue with cyberbullying.
Jamie, 28, said he'll be attending the group's show on Wednesday, September 11, though he's been unable to connect with anyone over security matters, writing on his Instagram Story on September 10, "If anything happens to me or my partner while we are attending this concert it is on @linkinpark."
Jamie came under fire by some fans earlier this month when the rockers introduced Armstrong, 38, as their lead singer. The 28-year-old was particularly upset over the choice as Armstrong, a Scientologist, supported Danny Masterson during his rape trial. Meanwhile, his late father was a victim of sexual abuse. (Masterson was eventually found guilty and began a 30-year jail sentence in December.)
In a social media post, Jamie targeted band member Mike Shinoda, 47, telling him he "quietly erased my father’s life and legacy in real time… during international suicide prevention month."
"You betrayed the trust loaned to you by decades of fans and supporting human beings including myself. We trusted you to be the bigger, better person. To be the change. Because you promised us that was your intention," he concluded. "Now you’re just senile and tone deaf."
In the wake of the drama, Armstrong released a message to explain her relationship with Masterson.
"I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him," she confessed of the That '70 Show actor, 48. "I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty. To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes."
The "In the End" crooners are releasing their new album, From Zero, on November 14, marking their first new music since Chester's tragic passing. They'll also be playing a handful of concerts around the world starting later this month.