10 Stars Who Died in 2024 So Far: David Soul, Joyce Randolph and More
Harry Johnson
Battlestar Galactica actor Harry Johnson died of an undisclosed long illness on January 2 at the age of 81, his wife, Christiane, confirmed in a statement to Deadline. His representative, Johnathan Erickson, also confirmed the loss to The Hollywood Reporter.
"With a career spanning over 40 years, Harry was a true talent and cherished member of the community. His impact on the entertainment industry will be remembered and celebrated," ATB Talent Agency penned. "Our hearts go out to his friends and family, including Christiane, his wife of 15 years and stepchildren, Oliver and Penelope. May his memory be a blessing to all."
Johnson also notably starred in several hit TV shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Law & Order, The Incredible Hulk and Days of Our Lives.
David Soul
Actor-musician David Soul died on January 4 after a "valiant battle for life in the loving company of family." He was 80.
"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend," his wife, Helen Snell, said. "His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."
Soul played the role of Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson in the hit series Starsky & Hutch. While expanding his career in the film and TV industries, he also was involved in music, releasing a song called "Don't Give Up on Us."
Angus Mitchell
Paul Mitchell's only child, Angus Mitchell, was found dead in the swimming pool of his Honolulu home on January 4. His cause of death has yet to be disclosed, but his last social media posts showed him and his friends enjoying themselves before his passing.
"Angus had a huge heart that impacted countless people who crossed his path. We are grateful for the time we got with him, though it ended far too soon. During this shocking and difficult time, we kindly request privacy as we navigate this profound loss," John Paul Mitchell Systems wrote in a social media tribute.
Angus was 53 at the time of his death.
Christian Oliver
Speed Racer actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters, whom he shares with his wife, Jessica Klesper, were killed in a tragic plane crash on January 4. The pilot and plane owner, Robert Sachs, was also killed in the accident.
According to the authorities, the aircraft crashed into the Caribbean Sea while traveling to St. Lucia. It reportedly experienced "difficulties and plummeted into the ocean" a few moments after the takeoff.
Responders rushed to the scene after the crash, and the divers recovered the bodies before transferring them to Saint Vincent. Post-mortem examinations were done to determine the exact causes of death.
Following the loss, Klesper issued an emotional social media statement and expressed her grief.
"The outpouring of love I'm receiving is beyond words. From those closest to my heart, from community, from people far away to complete strangers … I see the messages, I see the word and it gives me so much strength," part of her message read.
Glynis Johns
Mary Poppins star Glynis Johns, 100, passed away at an assisted living home in Los Angeles. Her manager, Mitch Clem, disclosed she died of natural causes.
"Today's a sad day for Hollywood," Clem said. "She is the last of the last of old Hollywood."
Adan Canto
On January 8, Mexican actor Adan Canto — who starred in Narcos and X-Men: Days of Future Past — succumbed at the age of 42 following his private battle with appendiceal cancer.
A tribute on his Instagram post read, "A man who never once complained and inspired so many. We love you forever Adan."
Bill Hayes
The industry lost veteran actor Bill Hayes on January 12 following his death at 98.
"It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved Bill Hayes," a representative confirmed. "One of the longest-running characters on Days of our Lives, Bill originated the role of 'Doug Williams' in 1970 and portrayed him continuously throughout his life."
They added, "He and his wife, Susan Seaforth-Hayes, remained the foundation of the Williams-Horton family spanning more than 50 years."
Hayes had famously starred in the hit series Days of Our Lives since 1970.
Alec Musser
All My Children and Grown Ups actor Alec Musser was found dead on the bathroom floor of his Del Mar, Calif., home by his fiancée, Paige Press, on January 12. According to the coroner's report, paramedics and law enforcement responded to the residence after receiving a call; they later proclaimed him dead.
Meanwhile, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the manner of death as a suicide.
Joyce Randolph
Joyce Randolph, who played Trixie Norton in The Honeymooners, died on January 13. She was 99.
Her son Randolph Charles informed The Associated Press that she died of natural causes at her Upper West Side of Manhattan home. She was the last surviving main character of the 1950s comedy show.
David Gail
Beverly Hills, 90210 star David Gail died on January 20 at the age of 58.
His sister, Katie Colmenares, announced the devastating news about the passing of her “best friend” and “wingman” in an Instagram post.
"There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me," she captioned the post.
She added, “The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.”
Gail’s cause of death has not been shared.
Prior to his passing, he notably appeared in hit series and movies like She Wrote, Bending All the Rules, Growing Pains and Doogie Howser.