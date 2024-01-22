10 Stars Who Died in 2024 So Far: David Soul, Joyce Randolph and More

Battlestar Galactica actor Harry Johnson died of an undisclosed long illness on January 2 at the age of 81, his wife, Christiane, confirmed in a statement to Deadline. His representative, Johnathan Erickson, also confirmed the loss to The Hollywood Reporter.

"With a career spanning over 40 years, Harry was a true talent and cherished member of the community. His impact on the entertainment industry will be remembered and celebrated," ATB Talent Agency penned. "Our hearts go out to his friends and family, including Christiane, his wife of 15 years and stepchildren, Oliver and Penelope. May his memory be a blessing to all."

Johnson also notably starred in several hit TV shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Law & Order, The Incredible Hulk and Days of Our Lives.