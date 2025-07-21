Everything to Know About 'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 2: Cast, Synopsis, Release Date and More

Netflix is taking its subscribers back to Silver Falls with the new installment of My Life With the Walter Boys.

The hit teen drama, which is based on Ali Novak's Wattpad novel of the same name, officially returns for a second season this summer. According to creator Melanie Halsall, My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 "is bigger and better."

"We've got massive set pieces in each episode, and the stories are more intricate," she teased, per Tudum. "We found our feet with our characters, [and] the actors really understand their characters now. When I was coming back, I was excited to start shooting again because I knew we had great stories to tell."

Following the success of Season 1, Halsall said they were "re-commissioned so quickly" that it "did feel like a complete whirlwind."

"Everyone was delighted!" she exclaimed.

Reflecting on their return to set for the second season, Halsall revealed everyone "was chomping at the bit."