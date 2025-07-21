Everything to Know About 'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 2: Cast, Synopsis, Release Date and More
Is There a Season 2 of 'My Life With the Walter Boys'?
Netflix is taking its subscribers back to Silver Falls with the new installment of My Life With the Walter Boys.
The hit teen drama, which is based on Ali Novak's Wattpad novel of the same name, officially returns for a second season this summer. According to creator Melanie Halsall, My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 "is bigger and better."
"We've got massive set pieces in each episode, and the stories are more intricate," she teased, per Tudum. "We found our feet with our characters, [and] the actors really understand their characters now. When I was coming back, I was excited to start shooting again because I knew we had great stories to tell."
Following the success of Season 1, Halsall said they were "re-commissioned so quickly" that it "did feel like a complete whirlwind."
"Everyone was delighted!" she exclaimed.
Reflecting on their return to set for the second season, Halsall revealed everyone "was chomping at the bit."
Has 'My Life With the Walter Boys' Season 2 Finished Filming?
In a July 8 release, Tudum confirmed that My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 was in the final week of filming.
Nikki Rodriguez, who plays Jackie, shared, "It's so weird because it doesn't feel like it's the last few days. I really like it here. And obviously I get to work with my best friends every day, looking at trees. It's the best."
What Is 'My Life With the Walter Boys' Season 2 All About?
When Netflix released new photos from My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 in June, the streamer also dropped the new synopsis for the installment, which reads, "After leaving Silver Falls following Alex's (Ashby Gentry) love confession and her kiss with Cole (Noah LaLonde), Jackie Howard spent the summer in New York City. When Katherine convinces her to return to Colorado, Jackie (Rodriguez) is determined to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole while finding her place within the Walter family."
The synopsis continued, "But fitting back in isn't that easy. Alex – who changed a lot over the summer – isn't too thrilled about Jackie's attempts to reconnect, as he's focused on training for a risky rodeo event (and enjoying all of the new attention he's getting). Meanwhile, Cole takes on a new role at school, but when that doesn't quite fill the void left by not playing football, his old ways creep back in and cause drama. As Jackie gains acceptance in Silver Falls while trying to hold onto her Howard identity, she's forced to make a choice that could destroy everything she's worked to rebuild."
Who Is in the Cast of 'My Life With the Walter Boys' Season 2?
In addition to Rodriguez, LaLonde and Gentry, My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 sees the return of Sarah Rafferty (Katherine), Marc Blucas (George), Connor Stanhope (Danny), Johnny Link (Will), Corey Fogelmanis (Nathan), Jaylan Evans (Skylar), Zoë Soul (Hayley), Isaac Arellanes (Isaac) and Myles Perez (Lee).
Other returning cast members include Alex Quijano (Uncle Richard), Ashley Tavares (Tara), Dean Petriw (Jordan), Alix West Lefler (Parker), Lennix James (Benny), Alisha Newton (Erin), Ellie O'Brien (Grace), Kolton Stewart (Dylan), Mya Lowe (Kiley), Gabrielle Jacinto (Olivia), Jesse Lipscombe (Coach Allen) and Nathaniel Arcand (Mato).
Are There Any New Cast Members in 'My Life With the Walter Boys' Season 2?
Of course, My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 also introduces newcomers!
Natalie Sharp joins the cast as B. Hatford, while Carson MacCormac portrays Zach. Janet Kidder (Joanne Wagner), Riele Downs (Maria) and Jake Manley (Wylder Holt) are also new additions to the series.
When Will 'My Life With the Walter Boys' Season 2 Premiere?
My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 premieres on Netflix on August 28.