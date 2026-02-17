My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Grilled Over Shady Decision to Use Campaign Money to Purchase Bulk Copies of His 'Own Self-Published Memoir'

Article continues below advertisement

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota, was recently grilled during a NewsNation Prime interview about his campaign's decision to spend more than $187,000 — more than half of the $356,000 it raised in its first two weeks— on copies of his own memoir. Finance records revealed that the campaign bought bulk copies of the self-published book What Are The Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO directly from Lindell's company.

The book, published in 2019, chronicles Lindell's decades-long struggle with severe crack cocaine and gambling addictions while simultaneously attempting to build his entrepreneurial career. Lindell defended the buy, claiming he got the books for a "very good price" and uses them as campaign materials. He argued that while other candidates hand out flyers, he gives away the whole book so voters "know who I am." "Your campaign took in more than $350,000 contributions in just under a month, but filings show your campaign spent more than half of that money on your own self-published memoir," said NewsNation Prime anchor Natasha Zouves. "Explain to people why buy all those books. Is that a wise use of campaign spending?"

Mike Lindell Says He's 'Millions of Dollars in Debt'

Source: MEGA Mike Lindell is still embroiled in defamation lawsuits from his claims of 2020 election denial.

"Yeah, we got them for a very good price,” Lindell said. "What you can do is instead of paying for flyers and stuff, we have to go around and do debates for about a month-and-a-half, these debates, and we gave out the books instead of giving them a little flyer about me. This is my memoir, this is my autobiography, and showing these people who I am." "I want people to know who I was before I went out and fought these voting machine companies and fought to secure our elections in our country, which by the way is all coming to fruition," he added.

Source: MEGA Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) trounced Mike Lindell in recent polling.

After Zouves asked, "Do you plan to spend any more campaign funds on your own book?" Lindell said, "Absolutely." Lindell was ordered to pay $2.3 million in damages for defaming a former Dominion Voting Systems executive. He has publicly admitted to being "millions of dollars in debt," stating earlier this month: "I can't self-fund. I don't have any money left." Lindell remains embroiled in massive defamation lawsuits from voting machine companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic over his claims regarding the 2020 election.