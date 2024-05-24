8 Celebrities Whose Deaths Remain a Mystery: Natalie Wood, Marilyn Monroe and More

Brian Jones was the founder and original leader of The Rolling Stones.

On July 2, 1969, The Rolling Stones co-founder Brian Jones was found dead in his Hartfield, East Sussex home's swimming pool weeks after announcing he decided to leave the band. The authorities quickly ruled his death as an accidental drowning.

The musician was 27 at the time.

The coroner updated the verdict and stated that Jones drowned while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Local cab driver Joan Fitzsimons, who was reportedly at Jones' house on the night of his passing, was brutally attacked after telling her friends she would tell the true story of the rocker's death to the media. She was also the girlfriend of Frank Thorogood, the alleged suspect in the fatal drowning, who had been living at the guitarist's home for some renovations.

They reportedly had a dispute over financial issues on the day of the alleged accident.

However, Sussex Police determined the attack had nothing to do with Jones' death.

The authorities closed the investigation, but the police reviewed them when new information emerged.

"No such report has been received since 2010 and no new evidence has emerged to suggest that the coroner's original verdict of 'death by misadventure' was incorrect. The case has not been reopened and there are no plans for that to happen," the authorities said in a 2019 statement.