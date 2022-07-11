Make A Wish!Nadya 'Octomom' Suleman Celebrates Birthday With Cake & Dinner Made By Her Kids: 'I Feel So Blessed'
Nadya "Octomom" Suleman doesn't need to go all out to have a good time.
To celebrate her 47th birthday on Monday, July 11, the California native stayed home and was surrounded by her loved ones, as evidenced by the Instagram video she shared on her special day.
"I feel so blessed to be surrounded by so much love. All 14 kids (plus a couple of my oldest kid’s significant others), wished me a happy 47th birthday this weekend," she captioned the video, which showed her blowing out candles with plenty of people by her side. "Then a few of my youngest “chefs” surprised me with a homemade vegan marble cake, donut balls and lasagna."
She concluded her post by writing, "This is all that matters to me, family and the love we have for one another," adding the following hashtags: "#SimpleHumbleLifeFullOfLove ❤️ #TheBiggerTheFamilyTheBiggerTheWish #Grateful #Blessed #DogMom."
Suleman rose to fame in 2009 when she gave birth octuplets via IVF. At the time, she was already a mother to six kids.
The matriarch wound up going into stripping and the adult film industry, though she insisted the media portrayal of her is just a facade. "I was pretending to be a fake, a caricature, which is something I’m not, and I was doing it out of desperation and scarcity so I could provide for my family," she told the New York Times in 2018. "I’ve been hiding from the real world all my life."
"I have PTSD from all the reporters coming in over the years. I would take whatever I could back in the days, and I would let them in. I was spiraling down a dark hole," she recalled. "There were no healthy opportunities for Octomom. I was doing what I was told to do and saying what I was told to say. When you’re pretending to be something you’re not, at least for me, you end up falling on your face."
Suleman has been transparent with her kids about her past, and in recent years, she's led a much more low-key lifestyle.
"When you’re pretending to be something you’re not, at least for me, you end up falling on your face. They know, they went through it with me," she said of her brood. "It’s a huge weight lifted off of all of them when I went back to who I was. We were struggling financially, but it was such a blessing to be able to be free from that. Those were chains."