Suleman rose to fame in 2009 when she gave birth octuplets via IVF. At the time, she was already a mother to six kids.

The matriarch wound up going into stripping and the adult film industry, though she insisted the media portrayal of her is just a facade. "I was pretending to be a fake, a caricature, which is something I’m not, and I was doing it out of desperation and scarcity so I could provide for my family," she told the New York Times in 2018. "I’ve been hiding from the real world all my life."