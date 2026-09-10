TRUE CRIME NEWS 'Zero Deaths in Six Years?': Nancy Grace Shocked by Horn Island Drowning History as Scrutiny Intensifies Over Nolan Wells' Death Source: GOFUNDME, MEGA Nancy Grace was shocked by new reporting on the circumstances surrounding Nolan Wells' death. Adam Downer Sept. 10 2026, Published 6:07 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Scrutiny around the circumstances surrounding the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells intensified after it was revealed that there have been no drownings at Horn Island in Mississippi in six years. The figure, first reported in August by People who requested the information from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, was reported on by Nancy Grace on September 9. "Zero deaths in six years?!" Grace exclaimed. "Am I supposed to believe that Nolan Wells is the only person in six years who accidentally drowned off Horn Island?"

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Source: @NANCYGRACE / YOUTUBE Nancy Grace voiced her questions about Nolan Wells' death.

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Wells' Death

Source: GMA Nolan Wells' death has become a national headline.

Wells' death during a boating trip to the island with friends has become a national story. Wells traveled to the undeveloped Horn Island with close friends on July 4, while other visitors were also on the island. His friends have said that when they left, Wells chose to stay behind, telling them he planned to leave with another group. Wells was found dead on July 6. Local authorities suspect he drowned. However, the relatively low number of drownings reported at Horn Island has fueled questions about whether foul play may have been involved, even though it does not rule out drowning as the cause of death.

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Source: GOFUNDME Wells' family have raised significant concerns over his death.

Wells' parents have found several aspects of the case suspicious, such as Wells' actions that day and his mysteriously clear cell phone. His mother, Christine Wonsley, told GMA in July that said she could not "fathom" why the boy would stay behind on the island when his friends had left. “That we cannot answer,” she said. Regarding Wells' cell phone, it was recovered by authorities days into the investigation, but Wells' Snapchat account showed no recent posts. The boy's parents found that suspicious as well, as Wells was an active Snapchat user. They suspect that someone could have gone through his phone and deleted Wells' social media history before it got into the hands of the authorities.

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Media Figures Speak Out

Source: MEGA Reverend Al Sharpton is among those who have commented on the case.

Wells' family has raised concerns that racial bias is plaguing the investigation, and has retained civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump. The NAACP has also joined their legal team. Crump has ordered a second, independent autopsy be done in Washington, D.C., and hired an expert to examine Wells' cell phone. The second autopsy did not rule out foul play in the cause of Wells' death. The racial elements of the case have drawn attention from media figures, including Rev. Al Shaprton, Rep. Jasmine Crockett and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Source: MEGA Rep. Crockett has accused Mississippi law enforcement of racial bias in the investigation.