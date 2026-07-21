Nancy Grace Questions Nolan Wells' Drowning Death and Sounds Alarm Over Alleged Cell Phone Tampering
July 21 2026, Updated 3:59 p.m. ET
Nancy Grace is raising new questions about the investigation into Nolan Wells' death, revealing she's not convinced the Mississippi teenager's case is as straightforward as authorities have suggested.
During a recent episode of her 'Crime Stories' podcast, the former prosecutor turned legal analyst focused heavily on allegations surrounding Wells' cell phone, particularly claims from his mother that messages were deleted after his disappearance.
Nancy Grace Presses Guest Over Phone Allegations
Grace questioned New York Post correspondent Caitlyn Becker about reports that Wells' phone may have been altered after his disappearance.
"Kaitlin, now allegations have reared their ugly head that his phone has been tampered with and items have been deleted. Explain," Grace said.
Becker responded: "They had his phone, and when his mother was looking for his phone when he was missing, there were two different ways to identify it, either a Snapchat location or a Life360 location."
She added that the discrepancy wasn't necessarily unusual because "one updates automatically, the other only updates when you open the app."
Still, Becker said his mother, Christine Wonsley, later noticed something that raised concerns.
"But when she finally tracked it down, she says there was nothing on it from that day," Becker claimed, referring to Wonsley's allegation that messages and other content had been deleted from the device.
Neither Grace nor Becker presented new evidence during the segment, but both questioned whether the reported phone activity deserved closer scrutiny as the investigation continues.
Authorities Continue to Call Death an Accident
Wells' body was discovered floating near Horn Island on July 6, two days after he was reported missing.
Investigators have ruled the teen's death an accidental drowning, though officials have said the case remains open while they continue reviewing the circumstances surrounding his death.
- Rep. Jasmine Crockett Declares Nolan Wells Case Deserves More Scrutiny as She Claims Race 'Absolutely Played a Role' in Teenager's Death
- Nolan Wells' Best Friend Breaks Silence After Teen's Mysterious Death: 'We Did No Wrong Here'
- FBI Looking Into 'Suspicious Vehicle' Seen in Nancy Guthrie's Neighborhood 'Morning Before' She Went Missing
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Jasmine Crockett Says Race Should Remain Part of Investigation
Rep. Jasmine Crockett believes investigators should not dismiss the possibility that race played a role in Wells' death or the response to the case.
The Texas congresswoman recently said that there are too many unanswered questions surrounding the 18-year-old's death to rule out racial bias, particularly given Mississippi's history.
"I think that, specifically as Black Americans in the United States right now, we are always going to question whether or not there is a racial motivation," Crockett told TMZ. "But also, if you know the history of Mississippi... I think that you'd have to be blind not to question potentially what is happening."
"A blind man could see that there's something to investigate," Crockett continued. "I want to applaud the legal team, Ben Crump and his team, as well as his parents, for not giving up and accepting 'no' as an answer."
Congresswoman Urges Investigators to Keep an Open Mind
While acknowledging that many aspects of the case remain unclear, Crockett argued investigators should examine every possible angle rather than rule out race prematurely.
"We don't have any answers, but if you think that race is not something to look at, then you are not really trying to investigate," she said.
The congresswoman, who is also a civil rights attorney, said several details immediately raised red flags for her.
"I'm looking at the fact that these white kids deleted their social media accounts. It's not like they sat down and talked to law enforcement," Crockett said, before also questioning why Wells' cellphone allegedly was not immediately recovered and turned over to investigators.