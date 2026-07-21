Nancy Grace Questions Nolan Wells' Drowning Death and Sounds Alarm Over Alleged Cell Phone Tampering

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Nancy Grace is raising new questions about the investigation into Nolan Wells' death, revealing she's not convinced the Mississippi teenager's case is as straightforward as authorities have suggested. During a recent episode of her 'Crime Stories' podcast, the former prosecutor turned legal analyst focused heavily on allegations surrounding Wells' cell phone, particularly claims from his mother that messages were deleted after his disappearance.

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Nancy Grace Presses Guest Over Phone Allegations

Source: GOFUNDME Nancy Grace asked for an explanation on claims that messages were allegedly deleted from Nolan Wells' phone.

Grace questioned New York Post correspondent Caitlyn Becker about reports that Wells' phone may have been altered after his disappearance. "Kaitlin, now allegations have reared their ugly head that his phone has been tampered with and items have been deleted. Explain," Grace said. Becker responded: "They had his phone, and when his mother was looking for his phone when he was missing, there were two different ways to identify it, either a Snapchat location or a Life360 location." She added that the discrepancy wasn't necessarily unusual because "one updates automatically, the other only updates when you open the app." Still, Becker said his mother, Christine Wonsley, later noticed something that raised concerns. "But when she finally tracked it down, she says there was nothing on it from that day," Becker claimed, referring to Wonsley's allegation that messages and other content had been deleted from the device. Neither Grace nor Becker presented new evidence during the segment, but both questioned whether the reported phone activity deserved closer scrutiny as the investigation continues.

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Source: @NancyGrace/YouTube Caitlyn Becker said Nolan's mother, Christine Wonsley, noticed there was 'nothing' on the phone from the day he disappeared after finally locating it.

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Authorities Continue to Call Death an Accident

Source: GOFUNDME Authorities have ruled Nolan Wells' death an accidental drowning.

Wells' body was discovered floating near Horn Island on July 6, two days after he was reported missing. Investigators have ruled the teen's death an accidental drowning, though officials have said the case remains open while they continue reviewing the circumstances surrounding his death.

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Jasmine Crockett Says Race Should Remain Part of Investigation

Source: mega Rep. Jasmine Crockett argued investigators should not rule out race from the case.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett believes investigators should not dismiss the possibility that race played a role in Wells' death or the response to the case. The Texas congresswoman recently said that there are too many unanswered questions surrounding the 18-year-old's death to rule out racial bias, particularly given Mississippi's history. "I think that, specifically as Black Americans in the United States right now, we are always going to question whether or not there is a racial motivation," Crockett told TMZ. "But also, if you know the history of Mississippi... I think that you'd have to be blind not to question potentially what is happening." "A blind man could see that there's something to investigate," Crockett continued. "I want to applaud the legal team, Ben Crump and his team, as well as his parents, for not giving up and accepting 'no' as an answer."

Congresswoman Urges Investigators to Keep an Open Mind

Source: Unsplash Jasmine Crockett said there are still too many unanswered questions in the case and urged investigators to keep every possible avenue open.