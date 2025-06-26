Melania Trump's Modeling Career Ripped to Shreds by Rep. Jasmine Crockett: 'Wasn't on the Level of Tyra Banks!'

Three years after she met Donald Trump at the Kit Kat Club in New York, Melania moved to the U.S. under the Einstein visa. She did eventually become a citizen in 2016, but that didn’t stop Jasmine from continuing to push the issue about how Melania first moved to the United States.

“Melania, the first lady, a model – and when I say model, I’m not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford or Naomi Campbell-level – applied for and was given an EB1 visa,” she continued. “It doesn’t take an Einstein to see that the math ain’t mathin’ here.”

Alex Nowrasteh, Vice President for Economic and Social Policy Studies, who was present at the hearing, jumped in to stand his ground against Jasmine. “I also want to defend Melania real quick,” he said. “Not everybody could marry Donald Trump and I think that's quite an achievement. So I think she deserves credit for that. Nobody up here could have done it!”

“You sure are right,” Jasmine retorted. “I couldn’t have done it.”