or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Melania Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Melania Trump's Modeling Career Ripped to Shreds by Rep. Jasmine Crockett: 'Wasn't on the Level of Tyra Banks!'

Composite photo of Melania Trump and Rep. Jasmine Crockett
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was slammed by Rep. Jasmine Crockett at a House hearing.

By:

June 26 2025, Published 11:02 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett went after Melania Trump during a House hearing on bringing integrity back into the visa process.

Crockett challenged her Republican colleagues on the Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement Subcommittee, asking why they didn’t have a concern about a lack of integrity “when it came to the president’s family.”

Article continues below advertisement

An Einstein Visa

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump came to the U.S. under an Einstein visa.

She then turned her attention to Trump, who came to the U.S. under an Einstein visa, something used for people who have won a Pulitzer, Oscar or Olympic award. It can also be used for highly acclaimed people in their field.

“Let me tell you how you receive an Einstein visa,” Crockett began. “You’re supposed to have some sort of significant achievement, like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist, or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics. Last time I checked the first lady had none of those accolades under her belt.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Rep. Jasmine Crockett
Source: MEGA

Jasmine Crockett took issue with Melania Trump immigrating via an Einstein visa.

Three years after she met Donald Trump at the Kit Kat Club in New York, Melania moved to the U.S. under the Einstein visa. She did eventually become a citizen in 2016, but that didn’t stop Jasmine from continuing to push the issue about how Melania first moved to the United States.

“Melania, the first lady, a model – and when I say model, I’m not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford or Naomi Campbell-level – applied for and was given an EB1 visa,” she continued. “It doesn’t take an Einstein to see that the math ain’t mathin’ here.”

Alex Nowrasteh, Vice President for Economic and Social Policy Studies, who was present at the hearing, jumped in to stand his ground against Jasmine. “I also want to defend Melania real quick,” he said. “Not everybody could marry Donald Trump and I think that's quite an achievement. So I think she deserves credit for that. Nobody up here could have done it!”

“You sure are right,” Jasmine retorted. “I couldn’t have done it.”

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Defending Melania

Photo of Rep. Jasmine Crockett
Source: MEGA

Commenters took to X to slam Rep. Jasmine Crockett for criticizing Melania Trump.

Commenters flooded to social media platform X, with many jumping to Melania’s defense.

“Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) disgracefully attacked Melania Trump on Wednesday for her modeling career and visa,” one X user wrote. “Crockett said Melania wasn’t on the same level as other models and didn’t have the accolades to warrant an Einstein visa. Crockett is jealous.”

“Can Jasmine Crockett speak five languages like Melania?” another questioned. “NO! So she can just close her mouth.”

Donald Trump and Melania Booed

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania and Donald Trump were recently booed when appearing at the Kennedy Center.

Donald’s mass deportations have been under scrutiny for quite some time, with protests recently arising against them.

As OK! reported, when the couple recently made a public appearance at the Kennedy Center for the opening night of Les Misérables, they were booed. People were also seen clenching their fists at the president.

To "drown out the boos," a group of MAGA supporters started chanting “USA! USA!” from inside the theater. Donald nodded in response, even joining in on the chant from his seat.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.